Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Trading of Common Shares and Variable Voting Shares Under Single Trading Symbol to Commence as of Market Open on TSX Venture Exchange on June 29, 2022

NEWTOWN, PA, and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 /Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(Frankfurt:JLM0) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") today announced that its amended share structure, approved at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022, will be reflected in trading effective as of the opening of the market on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on June 29, 2022.

The amendment in share structure was implemented to maintain Jericho's status as a foreign private issuer and reduce compliance costs. The common shares ("Common Shares") and variable voting shares (the "Variable Voting Shares", and together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") will trade under the single and current ticker, "JEV". The Shares trading on the TSXV will bear the CUSIP/ISIN number 476339205/CA4763392053 and will be designated, for purposes of trading, under the single designation of "Common and Variable Voting Shares" of Jericho.

At its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022, the shareholders of Jericho approved the amendment of its articles (the "Article Amendments"), as further described in its management information circular dated May 20, 2022 (the "Circular"), in order to, among other things:

create and set the terms of a new class of shares of Jericho, being the Variable Voting Shares, including constraints on who may hold Variable Voting Shares, which is limited to U.S. residents, and applying coattail terms to such shares;

amend the terms of the Common Shares, including without limitation, by including constraints on who may hold Common Shares, which is limited to non-U.S. residents, and applying coattail terms to such shares; and

implement a conversion mechanism whereby Common Shares held by U.S. residents will be automatically converted into Variable Voting Shares on a one for one basis, without any further act on the part of the Company or the holder, and vice versa.

Details of the Article Amendments can be found in the Circular, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Jericho's profile.

A copy of the Circular is, and a copy of the Company's articles (as amended by the Article Amendments) will be, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Jericho's profile.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the highly elevated commodity price environment.

