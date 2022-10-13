Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies to Hold Webinar, 'Hydrogen for Heat, Carbon-Free in '23' on Oct. 26

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Hydrogen Technologies ("Hydrogen Technologies" or "HT"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be holding a webinar, Hydrogen for Heat, Carbon-Free in '23, on October 26, 2022.

HT's Janet Reiser, President, and Dean Moretton, Chief Commercial Officer, will explain how 100% hydrogen fueled boilers can be used to decarbonize industrial and commercial settings. Tomorrow's building edicts continue to limit natural gas in new construction while an emerging hydrogen economy promises GHG-free modular solutions to hard-to-decarbonize thermal loads. Registration is free at the webinar link provided below.

Hydrogen for Heat, Carbon-Free in '23 webinar details:

DATE: October 26, 2022

TIME: 2 PM EDT (11 AM PST)

WEBINAR LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3980336/7BC40D1DD38E5A33CAE5BB70295CAFE9

The webinar is being hosted by ASHRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). With more than 50,000 members from over 132 nations, ASHRAE is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its members focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability within the industry.

HT produces the DCC™, the world's only hydrogen boiler with zero CO2 and zero Greenhouse Gas emissions and has been validated as operating with an overall GHG-free fuel combustion efficiency of nearly 100% in recent independent testing by Process Engineering Associates, LLC, a specialized process engineering firm.¹

The DCC™ was developed to be THE boiler for a CO2-free future, designed to replace existing boilers that burn coal, natural gas, diesel, or fuel oil, which are estimated to account for over 20% of all global greenhouse gasses emitted each year.²

Hydrogen Technologies also reports that, further to its news release dated Oct. 6, 2022, there are only three slots remaining for next month's DCC™ Demonstration Week 2, which will be held Nov. 14-18 in Modesto, CA. Parties interested in attending should contact Dean Moretton by email at Dean@HydrogenTechnologiesinc.com as soon as possible to book one of these last available spaces.



HT's zero-emission DCC™ commercial demonstration boiler and operating technicians



About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC™ Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it power generation plants, district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pulp and paper mills or large venue halls, HT has a reliable, efficient, and clean solution for your needs.

Website: https://hydrogentechnologiesinc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/h2_technologies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrogen-technologies-inc/



Jericho Energy Ventures Inc., Thursday, October 13, 2022, Press release picture

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the highly elevated commodity price environment.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

CONTACT:

Adam Rabiner

Director of IR

Jericho Energy Ventures

Tel. 604.343.4534

adam@jerichoenergyventures.com

* Grand View Market Research, 2020‎

¹ Process Engineering Associates, LLC, DCC™ Efficiency Test Report, August 29, 2022

² IEA.org, 2019

