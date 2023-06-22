Jerome Powell says the Fed is still 'very far' on inflation

1. Powell spoke before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday following 10 consecutive interest rate hikes and one rate "skip" that the Fed chief made sure to clarify wasn't a "pause."

He told lawmakers that the central bank remains "very far" from its 2% inflation target and is likely to raise interest rates further in the coming months, adding that the June respite was to give his colleagues more time to assess economic data.

"Given how far we've come, it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace," Powell said Wednesday.

To be sure, consumer inflation has slowed substantially from last year's peak of around 9%.

But the latest CPI reading of 4% is still too hot for the Fed, and the central bank's preferred inflation gauge is even higher at 4.7%.

Remember, the balance here is to raise borrowing costs to slow the economy down enough to cool inflation, but not so much that growth turns negative and a recession hits.

So far, the economy has been more resilient than expected, even as the fed funds rate hovers in the 5% to 5.25% range.

Spending and inflation haven't quite eased as much as anticipated, and that's left some Fed officials penciling in a few more hikes for 2023, projections show.

Patrick McHenry, chairman of the Financial Services Committee, questioned whether a rate "skip" was contradictory to forecasts for higher rates.

Powell effectively said no, but in Fed-speak:

"Those two things are entirely consistent. The level to which we raise rates is a separate question from the speed of which we move."

Powell noted that his team would make decisions "meeting by meeting," and stick to data-dependent moves.

"We have been seeing the effects of our policy tightening on demand in the most interest-rate-sensitive sectors of the economy," he said. "It will take time, however, for the full effects of monetary restraint to be realized, especially on inflation."

All indications suggest the stock market doesn't like the sound of more rate hikes. Stocks have entered a mini-slump since last week, after massive rallies for a handful of names.

The S&P 500 is on a three-day losing streak, and recent winners like Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple all slid Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note this week that there's still a good chance of upside ahead for the key index, but advised investors to consider hedging for a potential recession.

The firm gives about a one-in-four shot of an economic downturn, and that could drag the S&P 500 down as much as 23%, in their view.

2. US stock futures fall early Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are likely ahead. Check out the latest market moves.

3. Earnings on deck: Accenture, Volex, and more, all reporting.

4. Bank of America warned that the classic 60/40 portfolio strategy is on its deathbed. The firm said it's time to ditch the time-tested allocation before a "lost decade" of returns arrives. Strategists instead recommended pivoting to these 11 investments.

5. A rolling recession in the economy is turning into a rolling recovery. And to market strategist Ed Yardeni, he thinks that should help limit pain in the stock market: "Stocks may be due for a technical correction, but the underlying economic fundamentals should limit any downside move."

6. The housing market is so tight that home prices are 44% higher than before the pandemic. Between low inventory and high mortgage rates, buyers are facing a historic lack of affordability. Full details.

7. AI isn't just a tech story. It's a long-term theme that will see investments across every industry, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. The bubble-like rally in tech isn't rational, but it could have a long tail.

8. This ex-police officer made $12 million in three years buying ATMs. He purchased each one for between $1,800 to $2,200 and operated them as a side hustle. The first six he bought generated cash flow of around $3,000 a month.

9. Strategists say investors should ride this market rally to new all-time highs. Stocks have caught fire in the last few months, and there's reason to believe they still have room to run. These 10 trades can help you profit from future upside.

Apple share price on June 22, 2023

Markets Insider

10. This chief investment officer said Apple isn't actually worth its massive, near-$3 trillion valuation. The iPhone maker's shares have climbed more than 40% this year, but that could simply be because it's a safety play for investors. Read more.

