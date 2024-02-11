Jerry Heck earns 2024 Master Farmer Award

MONROE — Monroe's Jerry Heck was one of three Michigan farmers who received the 2024 Master Farmer Award at the recent Great Lakes Crop Summit.

The award has been given for 20 years to farmers who stand out in agriculture, farm management and leadership, said the publication Michigan Farmer. This year’s other recipients were Bob Schultz of Ypsilanti and Timothy Kruithoff of Kent City. The award is bestowed by the Michigan Farmer, which is part of Farm Progress Companies.

“The award acknowledges a lifetime of achievement, not a single year,” Michigan Farmer said. “Master Farmers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a committee of agriculture industry leaders.”

Jerry Heck of Monroe (left) and John Delmotte of Dundee have been business partners for several years. Heck recently earned a Master Farmer Award. This photo was taken for a photo series by Tom Hawley.

Winners are honored at a luncheon and receive a plaque and a pin. They also will be featured in this month’s issue of “American Agriculturist.”

In a recent YouTube video, Heck talked about his farming career, which began when he was a child.

Farmer Jerry Heck took a moisture level reading as the semi-truck of soybeans was being dumped and pumped into the grain bin at his Monroe farm. The level was perfect at 13.4.

“Farming is something I’ve loved to do from a little kid. My brother and I farmed as kids. We were farming every day with our toys," Heck said in the video. "Since 1879, the farm has been in my family. The first Heck name on the deed was my great-great-grandfather. My dad was a dairy farmer. He milked about 60 cows. When I was old enough, I helped with chores and with feeding. My dad had about 1,000 chickens. We were fairly big in the egg business."

Heck graduated in 1972 from Michigan State University. His brother, Bob, graduated a year later, and they farmed together for years.

“I'm down to farming wheat,” Heck said.

The rest of the farm is planted by his business partner, John Delmotte of Dundee, who is taking over operations as Heck eases into retirement. The farm also grows corn, soybeans and cover crops.

Turbo-max vertical till was the tool Jerry Heck and John Delmotte used in a previous spring during rainfalls. The farmers were turning over the soil all they tilled and planted soybeans across the road from Heck's Centennial Farm.

Through the years, Heck has employed no-till and minimum-till farming methods on his farm. He's also done soil sampling.

“No-till made a lot of sense when I was farming alone,” Heck said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Story continues

"Jerry is an outstanding farmer and tries some new things. He's shared what worked and didn’t work. If you need help, Jerry is a great guy to call," said Jody Pollok-Newsom, executive director of the Michigan Wheat Program, in the YouTube video. "He's involved locally and into water issues. He's very well-versed. As soon as his name came up, the board unanimously said we need to nominate Jerry (for the Master Farmer Award)."

Pollok-Newsom

"I give back to the community and the farming community. I like to try to make a difference," Heck said in the video.

Jerry Heck is shown in the YouTube video, where he talks about his decades of farming.

Heck and his wife, DeeDee, just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Jerry Heck earns 2024 Master Farmer Award