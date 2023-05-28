Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Jersey Electricity's shares on or after the 1st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.19 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jersey Electricity has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of £4.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 85% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Jersey Electricity generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Jersey Electricity's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 85% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jersey Electricity has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Jersey Electricity got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Jersey Electricity paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. To summarise, Jersey Electricity looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Jersey Electricity, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jersey Electricity (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

