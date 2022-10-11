U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,608.21
    -4.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,378.64
    +175.76 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,508.07
    -34.03 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.67
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.19
    -1.94 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.10
    +4.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9000
    +0.0120 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1134
    +0.0077 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6230
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,140.72
    -155.81 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.99
    +2.67 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.31
    -65.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME BREAKS GROUND AT AMERICAN DREAM AND UNVEILS PLANS FOR STATE-OF-THE ART CENTER

·5 min read

NJHOF's Entertainment and Learning Center Will Put New Jersey Greatness on Display with Exhibits and Interactive Experiences

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the unrivalled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands.

Illustration of the Great Hall at the Entertainment and Learning Center
Illustration of the Great Hall at the Entertainment and Learning Center

The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on the third floor of American Dream in the epicenter of its' premier entertainment and retail offering, near Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, the award-winning Dream Works Water Park, the country's only Toys"R"Us flagship, and IT'SUGAR – the world's first and only candy department store.

"American Dream is truly a source of pride for the great state of New Jersey, and therefore it's only fitting for the NJHOF to open its Entertainment and Learning Center here," said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream.

"American Dream is a one-of-a-kind destination and a New Jersey icon, making it the ideal location for our state-of-the-art center. The Entertainment and Learning Center will be one of the ultimate symbols of Jersey pride where we will be able to celebrate our great state and all the contributions made by its many illustrious residents," said Hall of Fame Chairman Jon F. Hanson.

The ELC will feature exhibits and highly immersive experiences to celebrate the Garden State, as well as inductees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

"The exhibits within the ELC will allow visitors to explore their passions through the significant achievements and contributions made by each of our inductees," said president of the Hall of Fame Steve Edwards. "It's a place where we can take pride in our Jersey grit; and where we can all, including our children, be inspired to realize our highest and best sense of selves. I couldn't imagine a more fitting home for NJHOF than one of New Jersey's top destinations."

Visitors will first be greeted by life size replica of NJHOF inductees welcoming them into the ELC, before moving onto the Hometown Exhibit, where they can embark on a virtual reality journey in a classic car with a Hall of Fame inductee, visiting their hometowns, school, home, and favorite restaurant.

"We are thrilled to see this project launched and we support the New Jersey Hall of Fame's mission to honor our great state and its exceptional citizens who have contributed so much to the world," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, lead sponsor of the NJHOF.

The new facility will also feature the historic Model "T" Ford car gifted by Henry Ford to Hall of Fame inductee Thomas Edison in 1933. The two famously embarked on road trips throughout the country in Model Ts, becoming great friends along the way.

"The New Jersey Hall of Fame is the perfect place to house the Ford Model T, a great piece of Americana and owned by the New Jersey Hall of Fame's very first Inductee and New Jersey resident Thomas Edison" said John Keegan, Chairman of the Edison Innovation Foundation.

And while you can't take a ride in original Model T Ford, patrons will be able to climb aboard a replica of the car and take an epic ride with the "Fly Me to the Moon" motion simulator. Former astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly will narrate the experience of New Jersey's many contributions to the field of science.

Meanwhile, the Great Hall in the ELC will contain the Wall of Fame, composed of artifacts and plaques celebrating each of the more than 200 inductees, as well as Everyday Heroes, focusing on the achievements of New Jersey citizens. Patrons can also hop on stage on the hologram karaoke stage and sing along some of music's biggest legends, including Gloria Gaynor and Frankie Valli, or play a late night host and interview some of their favorite stars.

With construction underway, the Entertainment and Learning Center is working towards an expected completion of Spring 2023.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM:

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce&Gabbana, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Natasha Alagarasan
New Jersey Hall of Fame
natasha@princetonsc.com
(609) 789-7818

Demi Halawa
American Dream
Demi.Halawa@americandream.com
(201) 359-4620

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-hall-of-fame-breaks-ground-at-american-dream-and-unveils-plans-for-state-of-the-art-center-301646186.html

SOURCE New Jersey Hall of Fame

Recommended Stories

  • When Will AMC Shareholders Get to Smile?

    Theaters have a sleeper horror movie hit on their hands, but this past weekend's debutantes failed to draw audiences.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    Video game retailer GameStop sells for 59% less than its 52-week high, and meal-kit specialist Blue Apron has fallen back into penny stock territory. The next meme stock with real potential to return to penny-stock status may be AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Although a good portion of the audience populating this cinema chain's theaters has returned, the movie theater stock faces an uncertain future as it tries to overcome numerous struggles.

  • Meta Employees Kind of Hate Facebook's Metaverse

    There was a time that the virtual reality evangelists of the video game world used to seem pretty annoying, with their eternal claims that VR was the future and we all needed to don clunky headsets to join the revolution. Then Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg became one of those people. Except he'd decided that his vision would not be just VR, but "the metaverse," and rather than play video games there, people would just do everything there.

  • Fox News Scorched For ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Joe Biden

    Many commenters applauded the president for being a good father after seeing the private voicemail message Fox News aired.

  • Social media has done 'extraordinary damage' to democracy, public health, safety: Expert

    Elevation Partners Managing Director and “Zucked” author Roger McNamee joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Kanye West, Elon Musk's lawsuit with Twitter, and how social media policies have impacted societies.

  • PENN Entertainment Pursues Four New Growth Projects

    PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) plans to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, to new land-based facilities. The Aurora development will include the transfer of certain parcels of land from the city, and up to $50 million of the project will be funded by the city through new bond issuance. The company also intends to build a new hotel at Hollywood Columbus in Ohio and a second hotel tower at the M Resort in Henderson, Nevada. In connection with the above proposals,

  • Could This Be the Catalyst Dogecoin Needs to Skyrocket Higher?

    Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter (if the deal goes through) could be huge news not just for Twitter shareholders, but also for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors. In fact, within minutes of the news that Musk had agreed to buy Twitter, Dogecoin rose 8%. This is not a coincidence: Musk has been a huge supporter of Dogecoin for the past few years, and made comments earlier this year about integrating Dogecoin with the Twitter platform.

  • New Exhibition on Gian Paolo Barbieri to Be Unveiled in Milan

    Opening Nov. 29, the show will closely follow the launch of a docu-film on the life and work of the famed fashion photographer.

  • Is This Secretly the Best Streaming Stock to Buy Now?

    Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal -- itself a subsidiary of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) -- has at times been written off as an also-ran. Arriving as a soft launch in the spring of 2020, Peacock debuted a handful of months after the appearance of Walt Disney's Disney+, and just six weeks before Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max. In the time since, Disney+ has garnered more than 152 million subscribers, while Warner Bros. Discovery has over 92 customers across HBO Max and Discovery+ (the company doesn't offer siloed numbers).

  • ABC censors Constance Wu's hilarious Final Jeopardy! response

    It’s a good thing "Celebrity Jeopardy!" airs in the evening, because Sunday’s show featured some risqué language.

  • McDonald's Puts Nostalgia, Gimmicks on the Menu

    Over the past few months, Wendy's added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has tested and tried more Whoppers in recent years than most people can keep track of.

  • See New Photo of Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Nothing But Blue Jeans in New Photo

    No shirt? No problem for Kelsea Ballerini. See the country music star posed topless in a new Instagram post before her anticipated album release.

  • Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked Over Anti-Semitic Tweet

    The musician and designer had returned to Twitter after being restricted from posting on Instagram for violating its policies.

  • Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Shared a Cheeky Underwear Shot in Edgy New Photos

    Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s new campaign is reminding everyone that she is truly a modern icon, no matter the look she’s rocking. On Oct 8, Emhoff uploaded a series of photos from her newest campaign with Miu Miu. She started the caption by saying, “my butt and I for @thepopmag @miumiu special shot by […]

  • 'Jeopardy!’ co-host Mayim Bialik feels like ‘Alex’s presence is here,’ she says in first joint interview with Ken Jennings

    Ken Jennings and his co-host, Mayim Bialik, who are taking turns helming the show, sat for the morning talker in their first joint interview since being announced as the permanent hosts. Before that, the two were part of a long list of guest hosts who read the clues, following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

  • Today Is Indigenous Peoples Day, So Here Are 11 Indigenous Famous People I Love

    "One of the biggest honors of my life is being a role model to my own community. That’s all I’ve ever wanted, was to make a difference," Drew Afualo said.View Entire Post ›

  • Florence Pugh Paired Her Sheer Gown with High-Waisted Underwear and a Bandeau Bra

    Another day, another naked look from Ms. Pugh.

  • AP PHOTOS: Fewer willows worry Kashmir’s cricket bat makers

    Lines of shops display neat stacks of willow wood along a nondescript motorway in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s Sangam village. Behind the shops are small manufacturing units, where that willow is hand-made into cricket bats that find their way to India and cricket-playing nations around the world. Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantations are impacting the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risking the supply of cricket bats in India, where the sport is hugely followed.

  • Streamer And Adult Performer Adriana Chechik Says She Broke Her Back In The Foam Pit At TwitchCon

    When BuzzFeed News visited the foam pit Sunday, it was closed, but it had been open earlier in the day.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University

    The actor and author is teaching in the university's School of Arts & Sciences.