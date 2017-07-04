Maine, New Jersey end state government shutdowns

(Reuters) - The state of Maine ended a three-day government shutdown on Tuesday when Governor Paul LePage signed a budget for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019 following late-night negotiations with legislative leaders, the governor's office said in a statement.

New Jersey also ended a shutdown when Governor Chris Christie signed a budget bill on Tuesday.

Each state had imposed partial shutdowns that suspended non-essential services after failing to reach budget agreements.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chris Reese)