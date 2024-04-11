Advertisement
New Jersey lottery player wins $208,940 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot playing online

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

A New Jersey lottery player playing online won the $208,940 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Wednesday, April 10, drawing, the New Jersey Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket that matched all five balls was purchased through the third-party site Lotto.Com

The Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, April 10 were: 02, 13, 18, 24 and 35 with the XTRA: 02.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey in a release.

Lotto.com earns a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey lottery player wins $208,940 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot playing online

