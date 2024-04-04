Advertisement
New Jersey lottery player wins $8,773 playing Fast Play Progressive. Here's where

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

A lottery player won $8,773 on a $2 bet playing one of the Fast Play Progressive jackpots offered by the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was 20% of the jackpot, was purchased at the Wawa on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen (Hudson County).

More: No Mega Millions winner! Jackpot up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday, March 26

The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of progressive jackpot games. For some games, a $2 bet could win 20% of the jackpot, a $5 bet would be 50% and $10 would win 100%.

"Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is alucky winner," the New Jersey Lottery states.

For more information, check out NJLottery.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery player wins $8,773 playing Fast Play Progressive

