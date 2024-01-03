Advertisement
New Jersey man accused of urinating on diner, hitting employees and spitting on police

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read
New York Daily News/TNS

A 22-year-old New Jersey man is accused of urinating on the wall of a Bayonne diner, striking three eatery employees and then spitting on a cop called to the scene.

Jeremias Crooke-Henriquez was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Monday after two groups, possibly intoxicated, became involved in a dispute at the Broadway Diner, according to NJ.com.

Law enforcement reportedly arrived and separated the individuals involved in the confrontation, which began outside the diner but found its way indoors. That’s where Crooke-Henriquez, accompanied by a second man, allegedly struck an employee who’d earlier taken issue with him peeing on the building’s exterior wall.

The suspect is also accused of striking two workers who approached him outside the diner, according to local site Tap Into Bayonne.

Bayonne Police said Crooke-Henriquez spit on one officer while being taken to Bayonne Medical Center for an evaluation, then threatened another while being processed. The department hasn’t returned a request for comment.

