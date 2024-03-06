Jersey Mike's celebrates opening, makes donations to two Marion organizations
Each March Jersey Mike's locations across the country give back to local charities through a Day of Giving. But that "day" came early in Marion.
On Wednesday, Marion Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrated the opening of Jersey Mike's Subs.
The Chamber joined co-owners Pritesh Patel and Sachin Patel for a ribbon-cutting at the new business location, 1426 Mount Vernon Ave.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened Feb. 14 and celebrated with a "Day of Giving" through Feb. 18 benefiting Marion Matters Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.
Prior to the opening, fundraising coupons for a regular sub were distributed. For each coupon customers turned in, Jersey Mike’s made a minimum $2 contribution to Marion Matters and the Boys & Girls Club.
During Wednesday's ribbon cutting, representatives of the two organizations were presented with checks totaling $1,075.
Jersey Mike's is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 740-751-4240 or visit jerseymikes.com.
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Area Chamber celebrates Jersey Mike's opening