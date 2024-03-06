Jersey Mike's celebrates opening, makes donations to two Marion organizations

Each March Jersey Mike's locations across the country give back to local charities through a Day of Giving. But that "day" came early in Marion.

On Wednesday, Marion Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrated the opening of Jersey Mike's Subs.

The Chamber joined co-owners Pritesh Patel and Sachin Patel for a ribbon-cutting at the new business location, 1426 Mount Vernon Ave.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Jersey Mike's Subs and to present checks to Marion Matters and the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened Feb. 14 and celebrated with a "Day of Giving" through Feb. 18 benefiting Marion Matters Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

Prior to the opening, fundraising coupons for a regular sub were distributed. For each coupon customers turned in, Jersey Mike’s made a minimum $2 contribution to Marion Matters and the Boys & Girls Club.

During Wednesday's ribbon cutting, representatives of the two organizations were presented with checks totaling $1,075.

Jersey Mike's is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, call 740-751-4240 or visit jerseymikes.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Area Chamber celebrates Jersey Mike's opening