Jersey Mike's expanding to Canada as iconic Jersey Shore brand goes international

WALL - Jersey Mike's Subs is going north of the border.

The iconic sub chain, which had its start in Point Pleasant 68 years ago, has signed a deal with Redberry Restaurants to open 300 Jersey Mike's restaurants across Canada by 2034.

It's Jersey Mike's first major international expansion in its history. To date, Wall-based Jersey Mike's has more than 3,000 restaurants nationwide either open or in development.

"Timing was right," said Hoyt Jones, president of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems. "We have been patiently waiting for the right partner. We think we have found that with Redberry."

Redberry owns and operates more than 180 Burger King and Taco Bell restaurants across Canada. It will purchase two Jersey Mike's restaurants in Kitchener and London, Ontario and open five new restaurants in the Canadian province in 2024.

"Their extensive history and reputation in the restaurant business are second to none," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.

"Also critical to our company is that they share the same culture and mission statement: to give and make a difference," he said in a statement. "They are committed to their team members and their local communities.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023 alone, the chain raised a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during its annual Month of Giving.

Redberry has its own charitable initiatives and has raised more than $1 million dollars to support its local causes.

“We’re thrilled that Jersey Mike’s entrusted us with bringing their iconic brand to Canada,” said Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry, in a statement. "We resonated strongly with their culture, product, and mission, and are excited to ‘Make it Happen’ for both Jersey Mike’s and their Canadian fans.”

