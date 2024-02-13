Jersey Mike's Subs to open in Danville next week; grand opening to benefit dyslexia center

Feb. 13—DANVILLE — Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its fresh sliced and grilled subs, will open next week in Danville.

The sub sandwich shop will open at 3655 N. Vermilion St., Suite A, in front of Meijer on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Franchise owner Scott Miller will have a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Feb. 21, to Sunday, Feb. 25, to support Children's Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois, located in the Masonic Temple in downtown Danville.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Children's Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

"I can still remember my first ever Jersey Mike's sandwich while studying at Purdue University in 2004. Twenty years later, I am so excited to bring this amazing brand to Danville area," Miller said through a press release.

"We are beyond thrilled to not only serve food, but to serve the Danville community on a philanthropic level. We are proud to be partnering with the Children's Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois for our grand opening fundraiser and look forward to further investing in this community," he said.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike's app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike's app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike's app.

According to the company, Jersey Mike's meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike's fans crave their subs made with the freshest vegetables — onions, lettuce and tomatoes — topped off with an exquisite zing of "the juice," red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike's continues looking for individuals interested in career opportunities.

The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This location can be contacted at 217-903-0059.

Jersey Mike's believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023, the company's 13th Annual Jersey Mike's Month of Giving in March raised $21 million for more than 200 local charities, according to the company.

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves subs on bread with the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving ... making a difference in someone's life."