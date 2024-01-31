New Jersey Private College’s Rating Slashed Deeper Into Junk

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the credit rating deeper into junk for Rider University, a private college outside of Trenton, New Jersey, with about 3,700 students, citing the school’s struggling finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Moody’s cut the rating on $119 million of outstanding debt one notch to Caa1, seven levels below investment grade. The rating company also revised the outlook on the debt to stable from negative, according to a release Tuesday. Moody’s categorizes debt within that rating level as in “poor standing” and “subject to very high credit risk.”

The downgrade reflects the school’s ongoing deficits and “severely limited” liquidity despite cost cutting measures that saved Rider nearly $10 million in fiscal year 2023, the release said. Despite those efforts, the school is still expected to face operating deficits through at least fiscal 2025.

“It’s important to note that Moody’s reports on data from more than a year ago, which is very different from the scenario Rider is experiencing today,” said James Hartman, Rider’s chief financial officer. He said the school is making enrollment, retention and budgetary progress, and is on track to meet financial goals to achieve fiscal sustainability within the next 18 months.

Rider, like scores of small colleges across the country, has been forced to adapt to a changing landscape in higher education — namely fewer students and higher costs. Many schools, particularly those that are smaller with regional scope, have already seen enrollment dwindle and are preparing for a smaller applicant pool in the years ahead.

Read More from Bloomberg News: High Costs, Enrollment Drop Are Squeezing Small US Colleges

Story continues

“Given the moderate size of operations and already identified savings, the likelihood of generating more savings to narrow the operating gap will be low,” wrote the Moody’s analysts led by Yunie Chang in the report. “With almost no unrestricted liquidity, the university has limited flexibility to address its material operating challenges, absent draws from restricted assets or additional borrowing.”

The school relied on a short-term line of credit to cover operating expenses and meet financial covenants last fiscal year and will likely experience “similar challenges” in 2024, according to Moody’s.

Rider’s debt is secured by mortgage pledges on the school’s main campus in Lawrenceville, with an appraised value of over $230 million, according to Moody’s. Still, Moody’s noted a sale of the campus presents a challenge given the difficulty school leadership could face getting approval to sell land and buildings.

Moody’s said there is a “heightened risk” of monetizing the campus in the event of default.

(Updates with comment from Rider chief financial officer in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.