New Jersey Resources First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$467.2m (down 35% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$89.4m (down 23% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 19% (up from 16% in 1Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$0.91 (down from US$1.20 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

New Jersey Resources EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 42%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 39%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Gas Utilities industry in the US.

Performance of the American Gas Utilities industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.