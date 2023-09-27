Jersey Shore Most Influential 2024 — Business: Economy benefits from Christopher Maher's prowess

Today's business influencers have a reach that extends throughout the economy at the Jersey Shore. You can see their impact at your job, whether your employer received a bank loan or moved into new offices. You shop at the supermarket or patronize a small business or retailer. There are technology innovators, health care professionals and restaurateurs bringing Jersey flavors to new markets across the U.S. This list is just a start.

Christopher Maher: Chairman, president and chief executive officer, OceanFirst Financial Corp., Toms River

OceanFirst Financial Corp. CEO Christopher Maher at the bank's Toms River headquarters.

Christopher Maher has led OceanFirst Financial Corp., the Shore's biggest locally based bank, since 2015. During his tenure, the bank has undergone the fastest growth in its 121-year history with the acquisition of seven other banks. Its assets have grown from $2.6 billion to $13.1 billion, and it has expanded its footprint to southern New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

The Shore's economy has benefitted. The company last year opened a 79,000-square-foot, $42 million headquarters in Toms River that houses 320 employees. Maher has guided the company through the shift to digital banking and diversified its board of directors with the addition of Dr. Patricia Turner, the first Black director in the bank's history.

Maher recently wrapped up his tenure as president of the New Jersey Bankers Association, the state's trade group, and found himself as an industry spokesman, trying to reassure the public about the safety of regional banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last spring. In addition to his work at the bank, Maher has become hard to miss in the community. He is on the boards of directors for OceanFirst Foundation and Helen Keller Services for the Blind. He also was recently named chair of the board of trustees for Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Steven Denholtz: Chief executive officer, Denholtz Properties, Red Bank

Steven Denholtz of Denholtz Properties talks about his vision for the future of Red Bank.

Denholtz sets the tone at Denholtz Properties, which owns or has in development 5.5 million square feet of space across the United States including New Jersey. He’s poised to make a significant investment in Red Bank, the company’s base, and has worked to become a part of its community too by sponsoring events and encouraging employee volunteerism in town. A signature project is the Rail at Red Bank, which features 57 apartments, next to the Red Bank Train Station.

Ralph Zucker: Chief executive officer, Inspired by Somerset Development, Holmdel

Ralph Zucker, president of Inspired by Somerset Development, inside his landmark property, Bell Works in Holmdel.

Zucker redeveloped the historic Bell Labs building by creating Bell Works, a 2 million-square-foot building in Holmdel that has become a gathering place for high-tech companies, restaurants, shops and events. He replicated the idea outside of Chicago, where a former AT&T building was transformed into Bell Works Chicagoland. And he is putting his stamp on the Shore, where he is building a 22-unit apartment building on the site of the former Inkwell Coffeehouse in Long Branch and a 155-unit condominium project next door to the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

Richard Saker: Chairman, president, chief executive officer, Saker Holdings Corp. and Saker ShopRites Inc., Holmdel

Richard Saker, president and chief executive officer of Saker ShopRites, in the new ShopRite in Middletown on June 21, 2021.

Saker sits at the helm of the largest ShopRite operator, now at 39 ShopRites across Central New Jersey, following the purchase of a cluster of supermarkets in Ocean County from Perlmart in late 2021. In the last several years, he's moved older ShopRites on Route 35 in Wall and Middletown to new and larger locations. Now Saker ShopRites is getting ready to replace a small ShopRite on Route 9 in Freehold Township, which was built in 1963, with an 88,345-square-foot ShopRite and 20,531-square-foot liquor store next door.

Jenna Gaudio: Co-president, Vydia, Holmdel

Jenna Gaudio is co-president of Vydia in Holmdel.

Gaudio has climbed the corporate ladder at Vydia, a technology company in Holmdel that helps artists keep track of their work on the internet. When Vydia was bought by Los Angeles-based Gamma in March, Gaudio was named co-president of Vydia. Gaudio, a Monmouth University graduate, has become a key mentor in the local technology industry. She is co-founder of Jersey Shore Women in Tech, a networking group.

Jackeline Mejias-Fuertes: Director of the Small Business Development Center at Brookdale Community College, Middletown

Jackeline Mejias-Fuertes: Director of the Small Business Development Center at Brookdale Community College, Middletown.

Mejias-Fuertes leads the Small Business Development Center, working with entrepreneurs and existing small business owners, helping the region to develop leaders and providing operational and management advice. The group assists about 950 clients in Monmouth and Ocean counties each year. Mejias-Fuertes has been with the SBDC for 15 years. She also serves as chair of the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation and is on the board of directors for Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Jennifer Chavez: Founder, Babes in Business, Neptune

Jennifer Chavez: Founder, Babes in Business

Chavez co-founded Babes in Business, a networking group for women, in 2016 in part out of self-interest. She needed advice on managing her own branding and website business, Helpful Rabbit. The organization has grown to six locations: Central Jersey, North Jersey, St. Louis, Connecticut, Long Island and Boston. The groups host at least six events each year and have attracted thousands of attendees.

David Kountz: Vice president, academic affairs, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune

David Kountz: Vice president, academic affairs, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune

Kountz, an internist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, also serves as chief academic officer and vice president of academic diversity for Hackensack Meridian Health. In his role, he has helped lead the diversity, equity and inclusion program at Hackensack Meridian's School of Medicine. Kountz has worked with underprivileged communities to build trust in the healthcare system. And he has encouraged a new generation of doctors to focus on social determinants of health such as housing and nutrition.

Eric Carney: President, chief executive officer, Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch

Eric Carney: President, chief executive officer, Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch

Carney, who also serves as CEO of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, is at the vanguard of an expansion by RWJ Barnabas Health further into Monmouth County. Most recently, Monmouth Medical Center started construction of its a $200 million campus on the site of the former Fort Monmouth. Called the Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls, it will bring comprehensive cancer care to Shore-area patients as well as a same-day surgical center and diagnostic imaging, providing more services under one roof.

Bret Morgan: Managing partner for Fresh Markets, Cowerks, The Surf Village, and Sylvan Hall

Bret Morgan of Asbury Park, operating partner of Sylvan Hall, has proposed turning an empty century-old bank branch, most recently owned by PNC, into a restaurant, Sylvan Hall, on Main Street in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ Monday, April 10, 2023

Morgan has put a stamp on the Jersey Shore of his vision of a new way to live, work and play. Among his eclectic projects: Cowerks, co-working business that provides office space in Asbury Park and Red Bank for technology workers; Fresh Markets, pop-up farmers and artisans markets in Asbury Park and at Bell Works in Holmdel; The Surf Village, newly developed bungalows in Bradley Beach; and Sylvan Hall, a restaurant slated for a former PNC Bank building in Avon.

Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani: Co-founders, Playa Bowls, Belmar

Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani: Co-founders, Playa Bowls, Belmar

Taylor and Giuliani own Playa Bowls, a concept that sells acai and pitaya bowls and includes a heavy dose of the Jersey Shore's surf culture. Since opening out of a storefront in Belmar in 2014, the pair and Playa Bowls franchisers now own 200 stores in 20 states. The company plans to add 33 more shops by the end of the year.

Peter Cancro: Founder, Chief executive officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Wall

3-year-old Kheru Amun-Ra Salomon and Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's, breaking ground on the Early Childhood Learning Center in Asbury Park in 2022.

Cancro has grown Jersey Mike's into a powerhouse with nearly 2,500 sub shops, exporting a Shore-themed Jersey flair and "Mike's Way" to all 50 states, including Alaska. He's also exported a deep commitment to the community where each store is located. Every year, the company donates a day's worth of sales (not just profits) to local community organizations, from food banks and youth organizations to hospitals. This year's 13th Annual Day of Giving in March netted a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local organizations. Cancro, who is chairperson emeritus of the Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation's board of trustees, and his wife Tatiana, donated $10 million to the health system in 2021.

Chris Sullens: Chief executive officer, CentralReach, Holmdel

Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach, is interviewed in the still-under-construction office space of the company on the second floor at Bell Works in Holmdel on June 9, 2022.

Sullens leads CentralReach, a software company that helps organizations serving people with autism. The company recently moved from Old Bridge to Bell Works in Holmdel, providing a fast-growing, high-tech tenant. Its New Jersey employment has increased from 11 in 2018 to 107 today. And its revenue rose 36% last year. Sullens previously was CEO of WorkWave, a technology company that became one of Bell Works' anchor tenants and helped redevelopment of the former Bell Labs get off the ground. Sullens is on the board of directors for Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean County, a food bank.

Kirk Ruoff: Founder, chief executive officer, Turning Point Restaurants

Kirk Ruoff, CEO and founder of Turning Point Restaurants, at the company's Little Silver location.

Ruoff and his wife purchased Turning Point Coffee & Tea Salon, a failing 12-table spot in Little Silver, in 1998, and turned it into a breakfast, lunch and brunch powerhouse brand. Now Turning Point Restaurants has 24 corporate and franchise locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its first two Florida locations are expected in 2024. Next up is Turning Point’s new restaurant in Ocean Township, expected to open in December. Its corporate headquarters on the second floor will be ready in November.

James Vaccaro: Chairman, president, chief executive officer, Manasquan Bank

James Vaccaro: Chairman, president, chief executive officer, Manasquan Bank

Vaccaro has led the 149-year-old Manasquan Bank for more than a decade with a focus on community banking. The $2.2 billion company has 15 offices in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties. Vaccaro has guided the company into digital banking and created a company culture that touts an inclusive, community-minded workplace. Vaccaro serves on the board of trustees for RWJBarnabas Health, along with Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

Jodi Grinwald: Chief executive officer, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council

Jodi Grinwald: Chief executive officer, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council

Grinwald became CEO of the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, the region's leading business advocacy group, in July, taking over for Ben Waldron, who retired after 24 years. Grinwald owns Today Is The Day, a career coaching business, providing consulting, training and mentorship. She also co-founded the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that provides performing arts instruction for underprivileged children and teens.

