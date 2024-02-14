Advertisement
New Jersey Stop & Shop recalls chicken from 19 stores

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Stop & Shop is recalling a popular chicken product from 19 of its New Jersey stores.

The voluntary recall pertains to potentially undercooked deli-made breaded chicken chunks, prepared plain or with buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard or sweet chili sauce cups, according to the Bergen Record.

Only poultry sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 is included in the recall. Clifton is the only New Jersey town where the chicken is being called back in more than one store.

A customer service representative assured the Daily News the recall is legitimate, though it hadn’t been posted to the company’s website by early evening. The grocer’s media relations department has not returned a call for comment.

The following locations are reportedly included in Tuesday’s recall:

  • 25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

  • 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

  • 160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton

  • 1189 Broad St., Clifton

  • 400 Demarest Ave., Closter

  • 20 Washington Ave., Dumont

  • 600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson

  • 816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes

  • 380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack

  • 425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst

  • 500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains

  • 175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood

  • 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

  • 5 Town Center Dr., Sparta

  • 665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck

  • 34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly

  • 4 Union Ave., Wanaque

  • 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

  • 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

Customers can find more information by calling: 1-800-767-7772

