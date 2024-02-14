New Jersey Stop & Shop recalls chicken from 19 stores

Stop & Shop is recalling a popular chicken product from 19 of its New Jersey stores.

The voluntary recall pertains to potentially undercooked deli-made breaded chicken chunks, prepared plain or with buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard or sweet chili sauce cups, according to the Bergen Record.

Only poultry sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 is included in the recall. Clifton is the only New Jersey town where the chicken is being called back in more than one store.

A customer service representative assured the Daily News the recall is legitimate, though it hadn’t been posted to the company’s website by early evening. The grocer’s media relations department has not returned a call for comment.

The following locations are reportedly included in Tuesday’s recall:

25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton

1189 Broad St., Clifton

400 Demarest Ave., Closter

20 Washington Ave., Dumont

600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson

816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes

380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack

425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst

500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains

175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

5 Town Center Dr., Sparta

665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck

34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly

4 Union Ave., Wanaque

1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

Customers can find more information by calling: 1-800-767-7772