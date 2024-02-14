New Jersey Stop & Shop recalls chicken from 19 stores
Stop & Shop is recalling a popular chicken product from 19 of its New Jersey stores.
The voluntary recall pertains to potentially undercooked deli-made breaded chicken chunks, prepared plain or with buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard or sweet chili sauce cups, according to the Bergen Record.
Only poultry sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 is included in the recall. Clifton is the only New Jersey town where the chicken is being called back in more than one store.
A customer service representative assured the Daily News the recall is legitimate, though it hadn’t been posted to the company’s website by early evening. The grocer’s media relations department has not returned a call for comment.
The following locations are reportedly included in Tuesday’s recall:
25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler
625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton
1189 Broad St., Clifton
400 Demarest Ave., Closter
20 Washington Ave., Dumont
600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson
816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes
380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack
425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst
500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains
175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood
130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
5 Town Center Dr., Sparta
665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck
34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly
4 Union Ave., Wanaque
1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff
Customers can find more information by calling: 1-800-767-7772