New Jersey suburban office real estate still expensive, report says

Though many say the suburban office real estate market is suffering, a new survey finds three Central Jersey areas among the country's 100 priciest office markets in 2023.On the list, compiled by PropertyShark based on the per square foot price data, were Interstate 287 South, ranked at 22, Bridgewater, at 58, and Cranford at 72.

Cranford also placed second in the amount of office space transactions. Sales in the township last year totaled approximately 2.2 million square feet of office space.

The I-287 South market includes East Brunswick, Edison, Highland Park, Metuchen, Middlesex, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, Piscataway and the Somerset section of Franklin.

Three other New Jersey areas also found their way onto the list. They were North Bergen County at 73, Parsippany at 91 and Trenton at 99.

State-of-the-art office properties in high-demand markets remain well-positioned to weather any oncoming uncertainties, according to PropertyShark,

Some emerging markets may continue to experience a lift in life sciences and medical office space.

Doug Ressler, manager of Business Intelligence at Yardi Matrix, said the six New Jersey markets made the list because of their "greater density location to coastal gateway metropolitan hubs," as well as easy access to land, sea and air.

Kings Row Medical Properties recently purchased the medical office and surgery center at 1081 Route 22 in Bridgewater for $10.5 million.

NJ's priciest office space markets

I-287 South

National Rank: 22

Price Per Square Foot: $238

Total Sales: $90,590,000

Total Square Feet Sold: 509,977

Number of Sales: 4

Bridgewater

National Rank: 58

Price Per Square Foot: $157

Total Sales: $39,432,563

Total Square Feet Sold: 370,995

Number of Sales: 3

More: Route 22 medical building in Bridgewater sold for $10.5 million

Cranford

National Rank: 72

Price Per Square Foot: $133

Total Sales: $212,752,549

Total Square Feet Sold: 2,184,283

Number of Sales: 6

North Bergen County

National Rank: 73

Price Per Square Foot: $130

Total Sales: $37,750,750

Total Square Feet Sold: 306,389

Number of Sales: 4

More: Pfizer’s 150-acre campus in Somerset County targeted for redevelopment. Here’s the plan

Story continues

Parsippany

National Rank: 91

Price Per Square Foot: $100

Total Sales: $75,845,390

Total Square Feet Sold: 813,167

Number of Sales: 4

Trenton

National Rank: 99

Price Per Square Foot: $89

Total Sales: $26,250,000

Total Square Feet Sold: 378,822

Number of Sales: 4

Source: CommercialEdge

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Jersey suburban office real estate still expensive, report says