Jerusalem Road addresses mean a lot. This $2.9M home is no exception. Views galore

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 homes sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Dec. 11-15, 2023

$2,880,000, 363 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset, Nancy L Hamilton Prop T and Nancy L. Hamilton to Turchi RET and Anthony M. Turchi, Dec. 11, 2023, single family home.

$2,880,000, 363 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset, Nancy L Hamilton Prop T and Nancy L. Hamilton to Turchi RET and Anthony M. Turchi, Dec. 11, 2023, single family home.

$2,640,000, 65 Bradley Hill Road, Hingham, Goose Holdings LLC to Alan and Vanessa Hsu, Dec. 14, 2023, single family.

Brand new build: Walk to downtown Hingham

$2,000,000, 218 Elm St., Duxbury, Delcon Enterprises LLC to Robert E Boudreau Jr Ft and Robert E. Boudreau Jr., Dec. 14, 2023, single family.

More: Another brand new home

4. Keene Street, Duxbury

$1,800,000, 695 Keene St., Duxbury, Keene St Homes LLC to Ryan T. and Kaitlyn A. Brosnan, Dec. 12, 2023, single family home.

$1,725,000, 24 Brierbrook St., Milton, David P. and Carol M. Ryan to Arthur E. and Caitlin D. Plummer, Dec. 14, 2023, single family.

4,500 square feet: All newly renovated

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Dec. 11-15, 2023

Abington

Rockland St., Daren M. Coad to Gosselin Homebuilders Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 14.

75 Block St., Daren M. Coad to Gosselin Homebuilders Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 14, single family.

1521 Thayer St. Unit 1521, Susan Burns to Elon and Eralda Peshku, $440,000, Dec. 12, condo.

623 Adams St., Noel and Margaret Heeran to Mitchell Ward, $670,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Braintree

67 Kimball Road, Jin C. Tan to Phi Nguyen, $594,000, Dec. 14, single family.

51 Hobart St., Matthew P. and Jennifer L. Despier to Yong Feng and Biyu Yang, $630,000, Dec. 15, single family.

144-146 Cleveland Ave., Bridget F. and Shawn Goldthwaite to Hong Q. Yang, $797,550, Dec. 15.

43 Maple St., Keller Family Trust and Nicholas Keller to Brian and Christine Fosco, $900,000, Dec. 15, single family.

211 Pond St., Marjoire Laplume T. and Yvonne D. Laplume to Donald S. and Denise J. Perdios, $680,000, Dec. 13.

25 Chestnut Ave., Donahoe Family Trust and Mark H. Donahoe to Haiming Chen and Yan Zheng, $920,000, Dec. 12, single family.

44 Williams St., Jean B. Healey to Kieren Osullivan, $575,000, Dec. 13, single family.

423 Union St., Mary F. Obrien to Sheng Zhang and Lixiang Wang, $582,000, Dec. 11, single family.

9 Independence Ave. Unit 107, Orianna P. Olivero-Casso and Carlos C. Dominguez to Christina L. Crosby, $599,900, Dec. 15, condo.

Canton

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 107, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Sherilyn A. Woodcome, $724,671, Dec. 13, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5311, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Paul A. and Mindy Beers, $1,005,528, Dec. 15, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 206, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Karen Semerjian, $573,721, Dec. 11, condo.

7 Ridge Hill Road, 531-537 Realty Invs Limited Liability Co. to Kaitlin and Tyler Martin, $1,070,000, Dec. 12, single family.

60 Green Lane, Jill F. Mahady to Nikhil D. Pundit and Jessica Rochlin, $1,326,000, Dec. 15, single family.

100 Kensington Drive, Karolina Olejnik to Michael and Jessica Cunningham, $1,500,000, Dec. 14, single family.

60 Indian Lane, Michael J. and Melissa Allen to Ryan and Brenda Hudson, $1,204,500, Dec. 14, single family.

64 Morton St., Robert P. and Karin T. Madden Jr. to Douglas and Magdalena Turcotte, $680,000, Dec. 14, single family.

1945 Washington St., Jessica A. and John Ryniec to John Bok and Lisa Hryniewich, $900,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Carver

6 Watson St., Andrew L. and Amy L. Kellogg to Eric J. Goodwin, $490,000, Dec. 14, single family.

14 Commons Drive, Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento to Michael Sansone and Elizabeth Garcia, $925,000, Dec. 15, single family.

105 Main St., Cumbeland Farms Inc. to Da 105 Main St Limited Liability Co., $905,000, Dec. 12.

Cohasset

363 Jerusalem Road, Nancy L. Hamilton Prop T. and Nancy L. Hamilton to Turchi RET and Anthony M. Turchi, $2,880,000, Dec. 11.

7 Cedar St., Michael C. and Maureen D. Pace to George S. and Lina Bellan, $1,420,000, Dec. 12, single family.

58 Jerusalem Road, Nealon Family Trust and John P. Nealon to Kris and Danielle Federico, $1,375,000, Dec. 12, single family.

Duxbury

460 Franklin St., Roger C. Welch Family Trust and Lorraine B. Welch to Erin M. Kelly and Chadd W. Doyle, $668,000, Dec. 15, single family.

218 Elm St., Delcon Enterprises Limited Liability Co. to Robert E. Boudreau Jr. Family Trust and Robert E. Boudreau Jr., $2,000,000, Dec. 14, single family.

695 Keene St., Keene St Homes Limited Liability Co. to Ryan T. and Kaitlyn A. Brosnan, $1,800,000, Dec. 12.

Halifax

25 Highland Circle, David F. and Lisa M. Macinnis to Michael Brophy and Maria Melo, $800,000, Dec. 11, single family.

Hanover

23 Nathans Hill Ests, 45 Broadway Realty Trust and Melsi Xhengo to John C. and Jessica A. Ryniec, $1,479,000, Dec. 15.

93 School St., Urban John P. Est and Daniel J. Singleton to Cjs Management Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Dec. 15.

426 Center St., Sally A. Fennessey to Randall D. and Patricia J. Balhorn, $751,000, Dec. 15, single family.

104 Webster St., William F. and Karen A. Long to William F. Long, $75,000, Dec. 15.

Hanson

99 Ocean Ave., J. J Piscitelli Lt and Joseph A. Piscitelle to Silvia Puloni and Ronald Vieira, $259,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1246 E. Washington St., Blake H. Deeney and Tracy Dae-Deeney to Steven and Alessandra Lelakes, $540,000, Dec. 12, single family.

593 W. Washington St., Donald R. and Patricia A. Smith to Alexander J. Kelly, $520,000, Dec. 14, single family.

Hingham

257-R Central St., Matas and Cornelia A. Ecsedi-Waibel to Cody and Margaux King, $1,250,000, Dec. 14, single family.

109 North St. Unit 204, Norton House Limited Liability Co. to Holly A. Constant, $980,000, Dec. 14, condo.

62 Winter St., Paul C. Kirby to Winter Tree Limited Liability Co., $1,365,000, Dec. 13, single family.

11 S. Pleasant St., Kevin M. and Martha L. Kopanon to Coleen A. Elstermeyer and Mathew T. Murphy, $1,560,000, Dec. 15, single family.

109 North St. Unit 202, Norton House Limited Liability Co. to Antony and Laura Twohig, $1,100,000, Dec. 15, condo.

65 Bradley Hill Road, Goose Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Alan and Vanessa Hsu, $2,640,000, Dec. 14, single family.

109 North St. Unit 201, Norton House Limited Liability Co. to Isabel J. Ventre, $950,000, Dec. 13, condo.

23 Green St., Kathleen Sheehy to Johnson Realty Trust and Stephen W. Johson, $1,100,000, Dec. 13, single family.

6 Crow Point Lane, Crow Point Tic II Limited Liability Co. to Crow Point Tic IV Limited Liability Co., $3,456,000, Dec. 15.

52-A Canterbury St., Coleen Elstermeyer and Matthew Murphy to Stuart and Michelle Stern, $860,000, Dec. 15, single family.

18 Beals Cove Road Unit K., Fleming Ruth M. Est and Kurt J. Fleming to Higham Afford Hsng T., $382,500, Dec. 13, condo.

185 Lincoln St., Crow Point Tic II Limited Liability Co. to Crow Point Tic IV Limited Liability Co., $3,456,000, Dec. 15.

109 North St. Unit 203, Norton House Limited Liability Co. to Melissa M. Mcdonald T. and Melissa M. Mcdonald, $1,099,000, Dec. 15, condo.

Holbrook

260 Union St., 99 Ss Investment Limited Liability Co. to Jean U. Mary and Yanick J. Gervilus, $510,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Hull

1175 Nantasket Ave. Unit 2, Patrick J. and Marlynn M. Walsh to Jack P. Tramontana, $230,000, Dec. 15, condo.

644 Nantasket Ave., Ronald Kenney to Edward and Linda Chadwick, $625,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Kingston

32 Smiths Lane, Matatall Realty Realty Trust and Michelle A. Brown to Cynthia J. Gordon, $360,000, Dec. 15, single family.

11 Meeting House Road, Brendanatalie T. and Dana G. Nemes to Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento, $1,450,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1 Kingston Collection Way, Boston A3 South Apt Limited Liability Co. to Pp Kingston Investors Limited Liability Co., $106,500,000, Dec. 15.

6 Bonnie Lane, Jack F. and Suzanne M. Sarro to Nicole Protz, $886,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Marshfield

692 Ocean St., Donovan Sheila Shea Est and Gail D. Disalvo to Karen S. Palmer and Paul J. Hutchinson, $340,000, Dec. 15, single family.

397 Plymouth Ave., Liston Hm (irrevocable trust) and David Liston to Kendra Doyle, $357,000, Dec. 15, single family.

2160 Ocean St., Biviano Michael J. Est and Joanne Biviano to Marshfield Town Of, $200,000, Dec. 14.

58 Carolina Trail, David and Michele Hogan to Jason M. and Amanda E. Zugale, $800,000, Dec. 12, single family.

672 Ferry St., Jason M. and Amanda E. Zugale to Michael Fonal and Corinne Reed, $800,000, Dec. 12, single family.

175 Commerce Way, Vrt Corp. to 175 Commerce Way Limited Liability Co., $520,000, 10. 18.

6 Progress Way, Vrt Corp. to Peoples Storage Limited Liability Co., $1,045,000, 10. 19.

186 Moraine St., North Duxbury Limited Liability Co. to Darren and Heather Popsie, $985,000, Nov. 01, single family.

178 Moraine St., North Duxbury Limited Liability Co. to Donald P. and Joanne M. Hart, $980,000, Nov. 15.

Milton

32 Pine Grove St., Karen L. Bacigalupo to Yaner Chen, $800,000, Dec. 11, single family.

6 Preacher Road Unit 6, Sandra Joseph and Stephane Chrispin to Alison Hunter and Edward F. Obrien, $699,000, Dec. 13, condo.

32 Cheever St. Unit 1, Kiranjit Rai to Sarah Hickey, $449,000, Dec. 15, condo.

438 Central Ave. Unit 2, Evangelia Manolis to Michael Hadden, $525,000, Dec. 12, condo.

238 Old Farm Road, 238 Old Farm Road Realty Trust and Diane L. Rothstein to Yiling Lu, $1,575,000, Dec. 15, single family.

12 Forbes Road, Lee Family Trust and Nancy Y. Lee to Hp Homes Limited Liability Co., $1,600,000, Dec. 15, single family.

24 Brierbrook St., David P. and Carol M. Ryan to Arthur E. and Caitlin D. Plummer, $1,725,000, Dec. 14, single family.

Norwell

3 Beers Ave., 1442 Development Limited Liability Co. to Gjergji and Reviana Trebicka, $800,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1037 Main St., Matthew J. and Ann P. Jackson to Christopher S. Hogan and Margaret K. Mulligan, $925,000, Dec. 15, single family.

97 River St., Benardi Family Trust and Claudia Bernardi to Paul W. Benardi, $462,048, Dec. 14, single family.

354 Cross St., Gregory and Paige Pownell to Griffin and Gabrielle Siegel, $1,425,000, Dec. 14, single family.

17 Fords Xing, Kenneth and Pamela M. Billard to Gregory and Paige Pownell, $1,650,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Pembroke

5 Barker Square Drive Unit 5, Gaeta Mildred Est and Holly M. Girouard to Deborah Vitale, $290,464, Dec. 15, condo.

40 Pine Tree Lane, Santander Bank Na to Zachary Davis, $350,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Plymouth

6 Grey Shale, Rah Realty Trust and Robert A. Howard Jr. to Lorraine Woodson and Allen Dobson, $884,900, Dec. 13, single family.

109 S. Meadow Road, Crayon Plymouth Realty Limited Liability Co. to 109 South Meadow Tmy Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 15.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-480, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-483, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

7 Mildred St., Jeffrey W. and Deanne M. Titterington to Ghanshyam K. Bhatt, $305,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-473, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-476, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-470, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Peter Road, William Yetman Jr. to Benjamin G. and Michelle M. Jesse, $425,000, Dec. 15.

36-R Rocky Pond Road, Kapell P. Watercourse T. and Jeffrey H. Kapell to Plymouth Town Of, $175,000, Dec. 13.

12 Farm Road, Peter J. and Theresa L. Deloffi to Nancy L. Stangley, $765,000, Dec. 14, single family.

30 Summersweet Circle Unit 30, Jayne A. Buczek to Stephanie Whelan, $679,000, Dec. 13, condo.

22 Rebeccas Lndg Unit 22, 22 Rebeccas Landing Realty Trust and Penny Axelrod to Kenneth J. Burke and Nancy A. Radigan, $650,000, Dec. 15, condo.

41 Pelham Walk Unit 41, Ellen J. and Michael K. Kauff to Brian G. and Joanne K. Pretti Sr, $805,000, Dec. 15, condo.

6 Pepperbush, John and Barbara-Lee Kelly to Josee Juliano, $645,000, Dec. 15, single family.

14 Morning Stroll, Mark and Nancy Deviney to Christy J. Bailey RET and Christy J. Bailey, $1,243,125, Dec. 13, single family.

15 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 5, Sally Trinh and Amenda Tran to Jonathan R. Sheets, $265,000, Dec. 15, condo.

6 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 11, John R. Porter Jr. to Adriana A. and Wandernildo Macieira, $250,000, Dec. 15, condo.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-471, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-472, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-474, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-475, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-477, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-478, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-481, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-482, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

20 Birmingham, Susan M. Cohen and Beverly A. Iafrate to Sally A. Fennessey, $749,000, Dec. 15, single family.

6 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Aaron R. Cowell and Sarah E. Overstreet, $682,400, Dec. 15.

Quincy

21 Hudson St., John D. Foster Jr. Family Trust and Kerri A. Foster to Randy Urich and Katarina Pollastretti, $800,000, Dec. 12.

41 Norton Road, Tammy A. Glasheen to Meghan L. Zacher and Liam P. Vance, $875,000, Dec. 13, single family.

422 Hancock St. Unit 5, Zhining Xia to Evan Mai, $260,000, Dec. 13, condo.

30 Exeter St., George R. Mccosh Realty Trust and George R. Mccosh to Junting Chen, $680,000, Dec. 13, single family.

40 Edison Park, Christopher M. Leahy and Karen E. Carpenter to Sau C. Lam and Yeung W. Lo, $660,000, Dec. 13, single family.

375-385 Washington St., Page Family Re Limited Liability Co. to 375-381 Washignton St Limited Liability Co., $1,800,000, Dec. 13.

69 Monroe Road, Graham Daniel M. Est and John F. Mulloy to Peter Dibona and Ernest Arienti, $660,000, Dec. 13, single family.

915 Hancock St. Unit 1, Maung M. Myint and Khin Nwe to Fang Xu, $358,000, Dec. 11, condo.

10 Weston Ave. Unit 421, Kim Beamon to Tony Zheng, $415,000, Dec. 12, condo.

164 Quincy Shore Drive Unit 99, Albert J. and Barbara C. Vasile Jr. to Monique Aleman, $625,000, Dec. 11, condo.

27 Keyes St., Donovan Rose C. Est and John T. Donovan to Keyes Inv Group Limited Liability Co., $330,000, Dec. 15, single family.

18 Johnson Ave. Unit 2, Chui W. Lam and Peter Lung to Gary K. Li, $400,000, Dec. 12, condo.

36 Pearl St., Jewish Family & Childrens to Hongbo Li and Yuelan Wu, $540,000, Dec. 15, single family.

78 Plymouth St., John A. Partain to Kha M. Truong, $1,020,000, Dec. 15.

115 W. Squantum St. Unit 110, Delaney Gertrude D. Est and Maureen Roche to Xiao X. Zhao, $285,000, Dec. 12, condo.

4 Rice Road, Arthur E. and Caitlin D. Plummer to Erin Mauthner and Jeffrey R. Trimmer, $765,000, Dec. 13, single family.

60 Alton Road, Mildred J. Cobban to Michael Oconnor, $500,000, Dec. 15, single family.

97 Wilson Ave., Siegel Anthony J. Est and John Logan to Yun Z. Zhang and Haifeng Lin, $473,000, Dec. 14, single family.

Randolph

16 Brewster Road, Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co. to Phuc V. Nguyen and My T. Thien, $550,000, Dec. 14, single family.

11 Jane St., Susan J. Davis to Jose G. Roman-Borrero and Alexandra M. Benjamin, $357,500, Dec. 15, single family.

56 Howard St., Chanh & Phi Limited Liability Co. to Dung V. and Thang H. Tran, $370,000, Dec. 13, single family.

34-36 Petipas Lane, Jennifer L. Miller to Geoffrey and Benjamin W. Chen, $930,000, Dec. 12.

31 Alice Road, Global Funding Limited Liability Co. to Dung Doan and Khoi Nguyen, $489,000, Dec. 14.

31 Alice Road, Simmons Linda E. Est and Tarsa Simmons to Global Funding Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Dec. 14.

3 Decota Drive, Mattia and Genoveffa Cubelli to Iolanda Ferrara and Giovanni Rivera-Ferrara, $475,000, Dec. 11.

Rockland

25 Winding Way Unit 25, Freddie Mac Seasned T. and Fed Hm Loan Mtg Corp. Tr to Geraldo R. Dearaujo, $310,000, Dec. 12, condo.

112 E. Water St., Jillian Wong to Rita D. Rosa, $590,000, Dec. 15.

Scituate

29 1st Parish Road, 29 First Parish Rd Vw Limited Liability Co. to Paul T. Devine and Rebecca L. Snapp, $827,500, Dec. 15, single family.

66 Booth Hill Road, Knightsbridge Close 3504 and Thomas A. Manna to Shawn Amershek, $535,000, Dec. 15, single family.

497 Country Way, Charles Perfetuo to Courtney M. and Olivia A. Hotchkiss, $885,000, Dec. 14, single family.

2 Minot Light Ave., Robert V. and Lorraine Oneill to Christopher A. Venti, $1,285,000, Dec. 11, single family.

188 Mann Lot Road, John Housing Const Inc. to John M. Mccarthy Jr. and Ethan T. Wang, $822,000, Dec. 14, single family.

18 Damon Road, Stephanie Whelan to Garrett and Christina Kelleher, $1,225,000, Dec. 11, single family.

31 Candlewood Drive, Marjorie K. Kamman to Ryan B. and Stephanie M. Hill, $902,500, Dec. 11, single family.

25 Palfrey St., Haruko M. Banks to Joseph and Jessica Mcdonald, $566,000, Dec. 12, single family.

Sharon

9 Glenhill Road, Citizens Bank Na to Rafael Wroblewski, $1,050,000, Dec. 15, single family.

635 Old Post Road Unit 101, Sharon Residences Limited Liability Co. to Sja Green Lake T. and Alexander M. Weinstein, $435,000, Dec. 14, condo.

66 Morse St., Carrie Seligman Lt and Carrie R. Seligman to Bhavish Kondaveeti and Shrutika A. Tumme, $1,130,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Stoughton

73 Laura Lane, Brady Osmond to Chinwe Irabor, $599,000, Dec. 15, single family.

48 Freely Drive, Francis L. and Kathryn M. Driscoll to Emmanuelle Renelique, $970,000, Dec. 15, single family.

23 Patricia Drive Unit 23, 23 Patricia Drive Realty Trust and David M. Winer to Patrece Joseph, $340,000, Dec. 15, condo.

1012 Sumner St., Hammerhead Limited Liability Co. to Catherine Ingemanson and Judith A. Smith, $410,000, Dec. 13, single family.

50 Gonsalves Way, Jorge M. and Lynn M. Andrade to Daniel Winters and Sarah Sawyers, $635,000, Dec. 15, single family.

2 Perry St., 2-4 Perry Street Realty Trust and Wayne A. Mcmann to Stoughton Redevauthority, $320,000, Dec. 15.

20 Brian Drive Unit B., Roberta Kerner to Isam Hagyousif and Eman Hagelhassan, $295,000, Dec. 15, condo.

Weymouth

114 Broad St. Unit B., Broad Development Limited Liability Co. to Ashish R. Kanaparthi and Shirley Arava, $720,000, Dec. 15, condo.

8 Laudervale Road, Mckay Mary A. Est and Scott J. Clifford to Freedom Home Buyers Limited Liability Co., $336,000, Dec. 14, single family.

2 Blair Grn, Sheng Li and Yi Sun to Carlos A. Dossantos and Evelyn M. Andrade, $895,000, Dec. 11, single family.

65 Whitman St., Shawn and Kaitlin W. Pennels to James Mcgraghan and Kendra Foley, $715,000, Dec. 11, single family.

278 Washington St., Dochas Realty Trust and Michael K. Schilling to Wjb Metri II Limited Liability Co., $1,500,000, Dec. 13.

58 Nelson Road, David B. and Bethann Gill to Brian L. and Allison C. Boudreau, $660,000, Dec. 15, single family.

18 Millstone Lane, Cinda Rich to Orianna Olivero-Casso and Carlos C. Dominguez, $899,000, Dec. 15, single family.

38 Colonial Road, Mary F. and Robert M. Davenport to Kyle J. Davenport, $445,000, Dec. 15, single family.

76 Holly Hill Circle, Timothy M. and Tobey L. King to Derrick A. Almond and Audrey K. To, $600,000, Dec. 14, single family.

1668 Commercial St., John M. Mccarthy Jr. and Ethan T. Wang to Raymond Tremblay, $665,000, Dec. 13, single family.

70 Endicott St., Drew RET and Joanna E. Drew to Karen Milliken, $510,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Whitman

42 Dana St., Macdonald James M. Est and Ronald N. Whitney to Jose P. Souza, $335,000, Dec. 11, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit F2, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Michael Baez and Jenasi Bello, $459,900, Dec. 12, condo.

99 Broad St., 99 Broad St Limited Liability Co. to Karen L. Bacigalupo, $445,000, Dec. 11, single family.

715 South Ave., Cameron Gertrude E. Est and Richad J. Cameron to Blr Bult Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 11, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Dec. 11-15, 2023