Jesse Ozuna Joins Texas Regional Bank

Texas Regional Bank (texasregionalbank.com)
·2 min read
Image
Image

Jesse Ozuna

Jesse Ozuna
Jesse Ozuna

HARLINGEN, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jesse M. Ozuna has been hired as Vice President of Public Affairs within the Public Finance and Economic Development (PFED) division. Ozuna will help manage Texas Regional Bank's (TRB) public policy strategy as well as help identify and develop public fund opportunities in the various TRB markets. Ozuna's career has led him to hold various positions both in the public and private sector where he has learned to navigate all levels of government whether it be City Hall or the State Capitol. "His experience complements the public finance and economic development division well and I know that he will be an asset to all the communities that TRB serves," said Michael Scaief, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Texas Regional Bank.

Ozuna most recently served as Project Manager for B2Z Engineering in Mission, Texas, where he was responsible for all aspects of construction and project management for public and private clients, which included construction engineering and inspection for major roadway and drainage projects, project management of vertical construction projects, and program management for various projects. Prior to that, he served as Government Affairs Officer for DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas, where he advised the board of directors and executive team on local, state, and federal issues. In addition, he previously served as Assistant Director of Government Affairs for the City of Houston, Mayor's Office, and Chief of Staff to the County Commissioner in Hidalgo County's Precinct #4.

The PFED team is responsible for the success of business development within the public sector. The PFED team serves as a resource and relationship manager for local, state, and federal leadership and continually invests in developing relationships to grow the public funds segment of the bank. As the bank grows, so do its responsibilities to communities. The PFED team works closely with each community TRB serves to understand their needs at the state and/or federal level. The PFED team helps advocate for not only these communities but issues that affect community banking throughout the state of Texas.

Alex Meade, EVP Public Finance/Economic Development

ameade@texasregionalbank.com

Related Images






Image 1: Jesse Ozuna


Jesse Ozuna joins Texas Regional Bank.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


