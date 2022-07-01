Jesse Williams, Internet Trailblazer, Makes Responsible Car Ownership More Accessible

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / Jesse Williams is a Canadian-American serial entrepreneur who has built an impressive portfolio of businesses. Growing up, he would read books written by influential businessmen on how to build a successful empire. "My journey began when I was a teenager," says Williams, "and I discovered the amazing stories of famous businessmen and investors, especially the people who worked their way up from nothing. These people inspired me deeply, and I took it upon myself to emulate their success and start my own company."

After reading and absorbing the wealth of information, he began selling the books online. This was the beginning of his first successful business venture. Williams' influence has since spread across a wide array of industries and interests, and he continues to make a name for himself in the realm of multi-million dollar enterprises.

One such interest that has turned into an enterprise has been Vehicle History , which is a subsidiary of Car History Group. Williams founded the company in 2015 with the aim for it to become a trusted, unbiased, comprehensive way to research used vehicles online. The company provides prospective buyers with data-driven insight about their vehicle of choice with information gathered from other review sites, owner feedback, industry experts, vehicle associations, and many other sources brought together through weeks of dedicated research. Vehicle History's editorial team is comprised of writers and researchers with combined decades of industry knowledge.

Part of what makes Vehicle History successful is Williams' passion for used cars and also his desire to help prospective buyers make informed decisions about the vehicles they're interested in. He noticed that other sites that provide a similar service often charge for their reports, and while this might not be a difficult hurdle for one car, if a buyer wants to compare two or three different vehicles, this charge can quickly add up. He decided to build a business that would maintain accessibility without financial gatekeeping.

"Today, three million people use Vehicle History every month," says Williams, "and we have established a business that is really helping used car buyers. I'm grateful that so many people have stuck with me, and we've been fortunate enough to create a successful company."

Williams continues to oversee the company and guide its success as he spreads into other ventures, such as a scholarship program to help current students who are in a business program and/or are interested in starting their own business.

"What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed." Williams notes. "A big business starts small, and I learned at that young age that sometimes a really big chance pays off."

Jesse Williams is a Candian-American entrepreneur who has been interested in the business field since he was 15 years old. He has gone on to create multi-million dollar businesses such as Vehicle History and has a dedicated scholarship program dedicated to helping young business-minded individuals get their start.

For more information about Jesse Williams' dedication to business or about Vehicle History, reach out to him on Twitter or contact:

CONTACT:

Jesse Williams

+1 702-449-2295

SOURCE: Vehicle History





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707309/Jesse-Williams-Internet-Trailblazer-Makes-Responsible-Car-Ownership-More-Accessible



