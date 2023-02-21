U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Jessica Alm to join Essity's Executive Management Team

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity today announced that Jessica Alm will join Essity's Executive Management Team in the role of Chief Communication Officer. 

Jessica Alm will join Essity from the industrial company Sandvik, where she has served in various roles over the past 17 years, the past ten of which as Head of Group Communications and as a member of Group Executive Management. She has broad experience of working with brand development, strategic communication and sustainability.

Jessica Alm will succeed Joséphine Edwall Björklund who after ten years in the position, as previously announced, has taken on a new position as Senior Advisor at Essity and has left the Executive Management Team.

Jessica Alm will assume her position at Essity no later than August 2023 and will report to Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

"I am delighted to welcome Jessica Alm to Essity. With her solid expertise and experience, Jessica is the right person to lead and further develop the Group's external and internal communication," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3719597/1861660.pdf

Jessica Alm to join Essityâ€™s Executive Management Team

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/jessica-alm,c3146351

Jessica Alm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jessica-alm-to-join-essitys-executive-management-team-301751529.html

