'The Jesus business': Spring Lake Heights religious gift store rose from owner's faith

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS - Ever since she was a child, Monmouth County resident Joyce Pegler had a strong connection to her Catholic faith. And a decade ago, after raising eight children of her own, she felt the desire to help others celebrate their devotion to God through her launch of For Heaven Sake, a religious gift shop.

Growing up in Rutherford (Bergen County) and Bradley Beach with 12 brothers and sisters, “we were a Catholic family and we went to mass and made all the sacraments,” said Pegler, 64. “Church was a regular part of our upbringing and I loved and grabbed it.”

Following four years at Asbury Park High School, Pegler graduated with a degree in communications from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, where she met husband Kelcy.

“We got married in 1981 and I had our first son the following year,” said Pegler, whose four sons and four daughters now range in age from 19 to 42. “Motherhood was my primary vocation and I stayed at home and raised my children,” she said. “But just as in my own family growing up, religion was important in our household and all of my children attended Catholic school.”

Joyce Pegler, owner of For Heaven Sake, a ten-year-old religious gift shop, describes religious bracelets for sale at For Heaven Sake in Spring Lake Heights, NJ Friday, August 11, 2023.

As Pegler describes it, her evolution from homemaker to business owner was the result of a divine twist of fate.

“In 2010, my husband sold his large construction company, and by 2013 he officially retired and the building we owned in Spring Lake Heights that had previously housed his business became empty,” Pegler said. “We were driving down the street one day and I said to him, ‘Why don’t we open a religious store there?’ The idea just came to me, and he agreed.”

“I felt a calling to open this business,” Pegler continued. “Sometimes the Lord plants seeds in your life and you don’t know why, but then it becomes clear. I love my religion and it was the right thing at the right time.”

Once her idea of opening a retail shop took root, Pegler received invaluable guidance on the products she should order from such organizations as The Catholic Marketing Network as well as fellow religious store owners in Florida and Boston with whom she connected..

One day during the daily Mass she attended, “a friend of mine and I were discussing possible names for the store and she came up with ‘For Heaven Sake,’ which we immediately knew was the one!” Pegler said of the shop she opened in November 2013.

'They can find what they need'

Joyce Pegler, owner of For Heaven Sake, a ten-year-old religious gift shop, features religious statues for sale at For Heaven Sake in Spring Lake Heights, NJ Friday, August 11, 2023.

Today, in their 1,200-square-foot space, “we’re in ‘the Jesus business’ and offer everything from medals, statues, and figurines of saints to rosaries and rosary bracelets, crucifixes, attire for the different sacraments (including baptisms, reconciliations, communions, confirmations, marriages, holy orders for priests, and anointing of the sick), cards, books, children’s gifts, medals pets can wear on their collar, and gifts for those who are sick or in mourning,” Pegler said.

“We also have products for the clergy, including albs for priests, books for priests and the laity, and chalices for the altar as well as some antique religious pieces," she continued. "And though we’re a Catholic store, we offer some Christian things as well, including generic cards, crosses without the crucifix, lotions made from the Lord’s healing water, and gifts in cardinal motifs for when someone passes.”

Pegler said that there’s something for everyone and every budget at For Heaven Sake, which offers medals for as little as $2.95 up to items such as a $2,500 Blessed Mother statue made of marble imported from Italy.

Among trends, Pegler said that she’s witnessed an uptick in demand for religious products, especially since the pandemic.

Joyce Pegler, owner of For Heaven Sake, a ten-year-old religious gift shop, features a statue of St. Michael the Archangel for sale at For Heaven Sake in Spring Lake Heights, NJ Friday, August 11, 2023.

“Bracelets, rosaries, and outdoor statues that help people represent their faith have been particularly popular recently,” she said. “Customers are often curious to see what we offer and people tend to have different devotions and come in looking for different products, such as items related to a particular saint (such as St. Christopher, the patron saint of safe travels, or St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost items) or items associated with the specific thing they’re praying for. Whatever their interest, they can find what they need here.”

Pegler noted that her customers hail from both local towns as well as from northern New Jersey, New York and surrounding states. “We get a lot of day trippers who visit us when they’re in town for a beach day, and our customers are of all ages, especially at the holidays,” she said.

Among challenges, Pegler said that For Heaven Sake experienced shipping delays and product cost increases during the pandemic and she added that many online providers of religious gifts don’t have her overhead costs and can make it difficult for her store to compete.

Despite that, however, “our business is doing really well, perhaps because there are so many churches in our surrounding towns and people like to see and feel products in a brick-and-mortar setting,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of stores like ours in the area, so we don’t have too much local competition.”

Happily, Pegler said that the market for religious gifts has seasonal spikes that sustain For Heaven Sake year-round.

“We sell items for all of the sacraments; for example, baptisms occur all year, communions are often in May, many weddings occur in June through August, and we offer holiday items for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter,” she said. “Currently, some parochial school students will come in to get Bibles as they head back to school and we’ll also have customers coming in for confirmation season, which is in September/October.”

Interior of For Heaven Sake, a ten-year-old religious gift shop, in Spring Lake Heights, NJ Friday, August 11, 2023.

'I get to do what I love'

Supported by husband Kelcy, who covers back-office business functions, daughter Bridget, an accountant who oversees the shop’s bookkeeping needs, daughter Annie, who handles the store’s website and social media activities, and long-term sales associate Lynn Johnson, “I order and price all of our products and do the merchandising,” Pegler said of the family-owned venture, which proudly supports local churches and charities.

“Our customers are wonderful and I can’t believe that I get to do what I love,” said Pegler of landing her dream job. “We offer a relaxing and comfortable shopping experience and we hope that people will come in and look around, because we know they’ll find something here that truly speaks to them.”

“When you’re called to this kind of work, you can’t say no,” Pegler confirmed. “I feel so humbled and blessed to run For Heaven Sake, which is all for the glory of God. I’m living in the moment and loving it.”

Exterior of For Heaven Sake, a ten-year-old religious gift shop, in Spring Lake Heights, NJ Friday, August 11, 2023.

For Heaven Sake

Location: 608 Brighton Ave., Spring Lake Heights

Phone: 732-449-7254

Owner: Joyce Pegler

Opened: 2013

Website: www.for-heaven-sake.com

