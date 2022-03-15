U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,210.81
    +37.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.63
    +297.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,700.29
    +119.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    -7.08 (-6.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    -42.60 (-2.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.41 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0940
    -0.0460 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0130
    -0.1690 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,790.77
    +1.76 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.08
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.56
    -25.91 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

JET LINX LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO INNOVATE & OPTIMIZE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

·4 min read

New Website Algins With Private Aviation Company's Five-Star Private Jet Service

OMAHA, Neb., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 locations nationwide, today announced the launch of its new and enhanced website as part of its continued commitment to aligning its online presence with its Five-Star private aviation experience. The new website features a sophisticated and modern design, new and interactive tools, and compelling content that encourages visitor engagement. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx.

(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx)
(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx)

"Jet Linx is constantly pursuing new and innovative private aviation solutions and experiences," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Jet Linx is dedicated to offering Five-Star service that extends beyond the in-flight and on-the-ground experience to also encompass our digital platforms. The user experience has been significantly enhanced to provide current and prospective clients, as well as prospective new team members, with a new aesthetic, optimized content and compelling interactive tools that make the Jet Linx private aviation experience easier to access, understand and navigate."

The Company's new website provides visitors with a robust online experience reflective of the Jet Linx commitment to personalizing private aviation and providing the best in Five-Star service. Visitors can efficiently and effectively find and access information regarding Jet Linx's expansive private jet services, including its Jet Card Membership, Aircraft Management program, Joint Ownership program and Acquisition & Sales services, as well as its network of 21 Base locations, fleet of over 100 aircraft and extensive client benefit programs.

The website also features two new interactive tools designed to help prospective clients with identifying private jet solutions for their unique travel needs and planning their upcoming travel. The Jet Linx Private Jet Program Finder offers a free private jet travel assessment to determine the best private aviation solution for an individual based on their personal needs and preferences. Leveraging Jet Linx's decades of private aviation expertise, the assessment takes into account various factors and matches individuals with the most appropriate and useful Jet Linx private aviation solution.

For both future and existing clients, the redesigned Jet Linx website also features the new Elevated Lifestyle Trip Planner. With a robust Elevated Lifestyle (EL) client benefits program and Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program, Jet Linx is dedicated to continuously enhancing the travel experience and curating exclusive experiences, unique luxuries and journeys that complement Jet Linx clients' lifestyles. The Elevated Lifestyle Trip Planner pairs an individual's Jet Linx Base location and aircraft size to showcase the benefits available in certain locations and destinations.

Jet Linx's new website complements the Jet Linx Mobile App and further demonstrates Jet Linx's commitment to providing the industry's finest service and experience. The Jet Linx Mobile App puts the control of private jet travel in the palm of a client's hand and provides clients the ability to book private jets in real-time at guaranteed hourly rates, quote future trips and access the OpenSeat Exchange seat-sharing program.

This digital evolution follows a year of extensive growth and expansion for Jet Linx. Jet Linx has become the nation's finest global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services because of its innovative locally-focused business model, incomparable and proprietary standards of service excellence developed in conjunction with Forbes Travel Guide, and unrivaled commitment to safety. In addition to receiving the first ARGUS Platinum Elite safety ranking, Jet Linx also remains an IS-BAO Stage 3 certified operator, the highest international safety standard in the world.

To find more information about Jet Linx and to explore the all-new website, visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation
Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jet-linx-launches-new-website-to-innovate--optimize-digital-experience-301502865.html

SOURCE Jet Linx

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $97 a Barrel. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips C

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • AMC Buys Stake in Gold and Silver Mine in Nevada

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s buying 22% of a gold and silver mining company, marking an unorthodox move for the world’s largest movie-theater chain and a past darling of meme-stock investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPani

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is Now $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008The chea

  • AMC, in surprise move, buying stake in gold miner

    AMC Theaters (AMC) is getting into the gold mining business. The theater chain announced it bought a stake in Hycroft Mining Holdings (HYMC), a precious metals company.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.