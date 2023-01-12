U.S. markets closed

Jet Mill Market is Slated to Grow from US$ 1,297.3 Million in 2023 to US$ 2,195.1 Million at the end of 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
The jet mill market is set to soar past a staggering US$ 2,195.1 million by 2033 due to its extensive application in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries - especially in America with its thriving industry fuelling demand for these mills

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Future Market Insights, the global jet mill market is set to cross a value of US$ 2,195.1 Mn in 2033. Overall jet mill sales are poised to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Rising application across diverse industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, food & beverage, and mineral is a key factor driving demand for jet mills in the market.

Jet mills are advanced milling machinery that uses a high speed jet of compressed air or inert gas to grind and reduce particles to extremely small sizes. These mills have no moving parts, thereby eliminating contamination of particles. They are preferred over other milling technologies due to their ability to produce both fine and ultrafine particles.

Download Comprehensive Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16275

Jet mills are mostly used in manufacturing of drugs, chemicals, pigments, agrochemicals, abrasive materials, etc. Thus, rising demand for these products will continue to foster sales of jet mills during the forecast period.

Another factor spurring growth in the global jet mill industry is the rising demand for high-end skincare and cosmetic goods among the general public. Manufacturers of cosmetics are increasingly adopting jet mills to give cosmetic items a fine and smooth texture.

Regionally, North America will hold the largest share of the global jet mill market during the forecast period owing to the robust growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries, strong presence of leading jet mill manufacturers, and availability of low-cost products. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most lucrative market for jet mills over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Jet Mill Market Study:

  • By type, the fluidized bed jet mill segment is expected to generate significant revenues by the end of the forecast period.

  • In terms of application, pharmaceutical and chemical segments will continue to dominate the global jet mill market during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. accounts for around 32.1% share of the global market for jet mills.

  • Germany holds nearly 25.1% share of the worldwide jet mill market.

  • Jet mill sales in India are forecast to surge at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • China’s jet mill market is expected to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Ask to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16275

Who is Winning?

Key players dominating the global jet mill market include Fluid Energy Group, Hosokawa Micron, Sturtevant, British Rema, and Continental Biomass Industries. These leading jet mill manufacturers and suppliers are focused on expanding their product portfolios and geographical footprints to gain a larger share of the market.

Get Valuable Insights into Jet Mill Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Jet Mill equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Jet Mill market based on Type (Spiral, Fluidized Bed), Capacity (Less than 200 kg/h, 201 to 1000 kg/h, More than 1000 kg/h), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Mineral Industry, Food & Beverage Industry), and Sales Channel (Online, Offline), across several regions.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 30% discount

Segmentation of Jet Mill Industry

By Type:

  • Spiral Jet Mill

  • Fluidized Bed Jet Mill

By Capacity:

  • Less than 200 kg/h

  • 201 to 1000 kg/h

  • More than 1000 kg/h

By Application:

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Chemical Industry

  • Mineral Industry

  • Food & Beverage Industry

By Sales Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16275

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jet-mill-market

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Share : The encapsulated flavors and fragrances market worth will total US$ 6.3 billion in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% for 2021-31

Frozen Pizza Market Size : The frozen pizza demand outlook is expected to remain positive with the market value projected to reach US$ 32.89 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-31.

Low Sodium Sea Salt Market Growth : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), low sodium sea salt sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Pet Food Microalgae Market Forecast : The overall market value is expected to reach US$ 35.5 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2021-31

Food and Beverage Microalgae Market Value : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 1, 32,531.2 Thousand by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 2.9% for 2021-31.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


