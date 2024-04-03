JetBlue Increased Checked Bag Fees for the Second Time This Year. Travelers Flying During Peak Travel Dates Will Now Pay More





If you feel like the cost of everything is increasing, you're not alone. Many everyday living expenses have continued to climb in recent years. But other costs, like travel, may also impact your wallet more this year. JetBlue recently increased checked bag fees for the second time in 2024. Here's what you should know if you like to fly with JetBlue.

Prepare to pay more for checked bags for peak travel dates

Previously, we discussed how, along with other airlines, JetBlue increased checked bag fees. Unfortunately, JetBlue recently made additional bag fee changes for the second time this year.

The airline now charges different fees depending on whether customers fly during off-peak or peak dates and when they add a checked bag to their reservation. Fees also vary by flight route. These updated fees apply to bookings made on or after March 22, 2024.

Here's an overview of the checked bag fees you can expect to pay when flying with JetBlue.

Flights within the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada

Fare Type Off-Peak (More Than 24 Hours Before Departure) Off-Peak (Within 24 Hours of Departure) Peak (More Than 24 Hours Before Departure) Peak (Within 24 Hours of Departure) Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra 1st Bag: $352nd Bag: $50 1st Bag: $45, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: $40, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: $50, 2nd Bag: $70 Blue Plus 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $50 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $70 Mint 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs), 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs), 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs), 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs), 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) Mosaic 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included JetBlue Plus Cardmembers 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $50 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $60 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $70

Transatlantic flights

Fare Type Off-Peak (More Than 24 Hours Before Departure) Off-Peak (Within 24 Hours of Departure) Peak (More Than 24 Hours Before Departure) Peak (Within 24 Hours of Departure) Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra 1st Bag: $60, 2nd Bag: $100 1st Bag: $65, 2nd Bag: $105 1st Bag: $65, 2nd Bag: $110 1st Bag: $70, 2nd Bag: $115 Blue Plus 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $100 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $105 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $110 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $115 Mint 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included Mosaic 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: Included JetBlue Plus Cardmembers 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $100 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $105 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $110 1st Bag: Included, 2nd Bag: $115

Expect to pay more when flying during these travel dates

Avoiding peak travel dates can be challenging, especially if you have limited flexibility with your vacation schedule. However, traveling during off-peak periods could benefit your checking account balance when checking a bag and flying with JetBlue.

Peak season pricing applies to travelers flying on the following dates:

April 11 through April 29, 2024

June 20 through Sept. 3, 2024

Nov. 21, through Dec. 2, 2024

Dec. 19, 2024 through Jan. 6, 2025

Feb. 13, 2025 through Feb. 24, 2025

April 3, 2025, through April 28, 2025

Off-peak pricing applies to dates outside of these.

Look for ways to save on bag fees

Some travelers can avoid paying checked bag fees. Some airline credit cards include free checked bag perks, which can be valuable if you find it difficult to pack light.

Another way to save is by adding a checked bag to your reservation well before your flight departure. JetBlue extends a slight discount to flyers who do this. Finally, earning elite status with your favorite airline may make you eligible for complimentary checked bag perks.

But if you cannot avoid these fees, outline a realistic vacation budget before your next trip so you're prepared and can save enough money before your flight.

