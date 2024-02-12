JetBlue Jumps After Icahn Discloses 9.9% Stake, Talks With Board

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.9% stake in JetBlue Airways Corp., calling the shares undervalued, and said he’s had talks with management about the possibility of representation on the board.

Shares of JetBlue jumped 18% in extended New York trading after Icahn’s stake was disclosed in a filing. The stock had risen 9.4% so far this year through Monday’s close.

