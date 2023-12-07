Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,559.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,064.00
    -48.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,855.25
    +40.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.60
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.21
    +0.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.60
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0300 (+0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    13.16
    +0.19 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8720
    -2.3270 (-1.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,331.38
    -726.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.06
    +642.38 (+264.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.77
    -4.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

JetBlue Lifts 2023 Outlook on Strong Year-End Bookings

Chester Dawson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. boosted its full-year financial outlook, citing better-than-expected bookings and operational performance this fall. Its shares jumped in premarket trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The airline expects an adjusted loss of 40 cents to 50 cents a share for 2023, and revenue growth of 4% to 5%, it said in a securities filing Thursday. That compared with an earlier forecast for an adjusted loss of 45 cents to 65 cents and for revenue gains of 3% to 5%.

“Demand for travel remains healthy,” the company said. “Since late October, close-in bookings have outperformed expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods.”

Shares rose 7.8% to $5.10 as of 7:39 a.m. in New York. The stock was down 27% so far this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 3.6% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

JetBlue also lifted its projection for the quarter ended Dec. 31. It now expects to report an adjusted loss of 25 cents to 35 cents a share, above its previous projection for an adjusted loss of 35 cents to 55 cents. It’s also better than a consensus analyst estimate for a loss of 41 cents a share.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement