JetBlue offering limited time $49 fares in honor of inaugural TLH to FLL flight

JetBlue is offering a limited-time deal where passengers can snag a $49 one-way fare from Tallahassee to South Florida.

The deal is available online only at JetBlue.com and lasts through Jan. 5. The New York-based carrier is introducing its low-fare service with the inaugural direct flight from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale.

"We need people to get the word out," said Rob Land, who heads government affairs and is general counsel at JetBlue. "You can take out 100 ads, but when a friend at a party tells you, 'Oh my God, 49 bucks, you got to try this airline,' that's the word of mouth we need."

The more people take the new direct flight to Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee, the more likely JetBlue will increase its service in the capital city with additional flights.

"I think if we have to allow time for that. People will have to try it and go tell people," Land said, adding the discounted fare is an ideal way to witness the carrier's jet service and overall customer service.

The direct flight to South Florida provides international access to more than 100 destinations, including Latin America, South America, the Caribbean, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Tallahassee's new flight is the latest route for JetBlue as it expands its air travel network throughout Florida. Its most recent in-state travel route was launched in Jacksonville with direct flights to Fort Lauderdale.

