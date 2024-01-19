JetBlue, Spirit appealing judge's ruling blocking merger

By David Shepardson and Nate Raymond

WASHINGTON/BOSTON (Reuters) -JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines said on Friday they will appeal a judge's ruling this week that blocked the air carriers' planned tie-up.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston on Tuesday said JetBlue's planned $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit was anticompetitive and would harm consumers, ruling in favor of the Justice Department and six states.

The airlines filed a notice late on Friday that they will appeal his ruling to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Spirit shares jumped 11% after the notice of appeal in after-hours trading. JetBlue shares were down 1.8%.

The companies said in a statement the appeal notice filing was "consistent with the requirements of the merger agreement." The Justice Department declined to comment.

Reuters reported earlier that Spirit was seeking to convince JetBlue Airways to appeal the ruling blocking the tie-up between the sixth- and seventh-largest U.S. airlines, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Spirit's shares fell sharply after Young's ruling, who sided with antitrust regulators who argued the deal would lead to higher fares for passengers.

Spirit had told JetBlue that their deal contract requires them to exhaust legal options to complete their deal, and that they should appeal the judge's ruling, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Nate Raymond in BostonEditing by Jonathan Oatis, Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis)