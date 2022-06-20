U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1100
    +0.1500 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,400.38
    +2.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JBLU
    Watchlist
  • SAVE

(Reuters) -JetBlue Airways said Monday it had boosted its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines to $33.50 as it works to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal.

Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal by June 30. JetBlue said its proposal represents a 68% premium to the implied value of the Frontier stock and cash transaction.

The new proposal includes what JetBlue termed a "stronger divestiture commitment" to complete the Spirit deal but does not include abandoning JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories