JETEX FUELS THE FUTURE WITH SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

Jetex
·2 min read

Jetex is committed to ambitious emissions reduction goals set by The International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company is at the forefront of the shift towards a lower carbon aviation industry as it introduces biofuel at Jetex Le Bourget, Paris.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, continues to offer more ways of reducing carbon emissions of travel. The company began offering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by TotalEnergies in France, made from used cooking oil at Jetex Le Bourget, Paris, from June 2021.

SAF gives an impressive reduction of up to 90% in carbon emissions over the lifecycle of the fuel compared to traditional jet fuel it replaces and complies with RED sustainability criteria. Fueling at Jetex Le Bourget, Paris, is facilitated by a 100% electric refueling truck which further reduces carbon footprint of the operation.

“We take pride in being part of the aviation community that has yet again proven to be accountable and responsible, taking a positive step towards reducing carbon emissions. Jetex has reiterated its stance towards this goal by making it easier for customers to avail SAF at one of its FBO base at Paris Le Bourget. As a one-stop shop aviation service provider, we are pleased to be able to include SAF arrangements as part of our world-class services for customers looking to meet the challenge of carbon neutrality”, commented Sufiyan Asif, Director of Fuel at Jetex.

Progressing the development and commercial deployment of SAF is crucial to decarbonizing the aviation industry. According to IATA, more than 100 million liters of SAF will be produced in 2021. The use of SAF is a major focus for Jetex and forms part of the company’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a series of short, medium and long-term initiatives. It is vital for the future of aviation to continue to address climate change and Jetex remains focused on playing its part to reduce the impact on the planet.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

CONTACT: Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com


