JETEX LAUNCHES THE WORLD’S MOST EXCLUSIVE IFTAR EXPERIENCE

Iftar in the Skies offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic landmarks and natural vistas across the UAE. Luxury private jet journey starts in Dubai just before sunset during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai-based Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, is inviting residents and visitors to the world’s most exclusive Iftar experience in the skies above the UAE offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The once-in-a-lifetime luxury hospitality experience offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic landmarks and natural vistas in the country against the setting sun, apart from an exquisite culinary treat.

The journey commences just before sunset at the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai. After being welcomed, the guests are chauffeur-driven to their private jet.

The aircraft will then take-off and follow the sunset towards Abu Dhabi giving travelers magnificent views of some of the UAE’s most celebrated destinations from the skies. The crew will choose the most optimal altitude and cruising speed to ensure that passengers enjoy sensational window views throughout the flight.

A delicious iftar will be served once the sun sets midway through the flight. The menu will include traditional Ramadan delicacies prepared with a special Jetex gourmet flair to make the occasion truly memorable. Up in the sky passengers might have to wait about four minutes longer to break their fast as they may spend more time to enjoy the spectacular sunset.

The journey will continue as the aircraft cruises above the rolling dunes of the desert towards Al Ain and onwards to the UAE’s mountain range in the East. The spectacular mountain sights will include the country’s highest peak Jebel Jais, located in the Hajjar Mountains, and the Hatta Mountains.

Passengers will get a glimpse of the Indian Ocean and Fujairah before the flight continues towards Ras Al Khaimah and follows the azure Arabian Gulf coastline of Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. Finally, passengers will enjoy Dubai’s world-famous evening skyline, including the majestic Burj Khalifa, as well as the Palm Islands and The World prior to landing back at the Jetex VIP Terminal.

Upon arrival, they will be invited to enjoy the rest of the evening in one of the lounges of the Jetex VIP Terminal with elegant service and amenities at their leisure.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “Once again, Jetex is taking private jet experience to a next level. ‘Iftar in the Sky’ will give the millennia-old tradition a truly new dimension relevant to the XXI century while providing support to the charity programs of Dubai Cares, which is so relevant and important during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This is a contribution that we are proud to make on behalf of Jetex and our passengers.”

The unforgettable travel experience is priced from AED 66,000 for up to six travelers and will be available between 13 April and 12 May 2021. Suhour packages are available as well.

In celebration of the spirit of the Holy Month, Jetex will donate 10% of all proceeds from ‘Iftar in the Sky’ to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support its programs aimed at empowering underserved children and youth with access to quality education. Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares has successfully launched education programs reaching over 20 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is also playing a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares and Member of its Board of Directors said: “Ramadan represents a time for the community to come together in the spirit of generosity and giving back to those less fortunate. The ‘Iftar in the Sky’ experience by Jetex, gives UAE residents the opportunity to connect with their loved ones for an unforgettable journey while also contributing towards the greater good by supporting less privileged children and youth. We thank Jetex for this meaningful initiative that will help us elevate the reach of our educational programs worldwide.”

To ensure the highest levels of safety and comfort of travelers, the aircraft cabin will be thoroughly sanitised using the signature Jetex bipolar ionization technology before and after each flight. Moreover, all the necessary COVID-19 measures and social distancing rules will be in place at all times.

