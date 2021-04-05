U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.75
    +19.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,231.00
    +194.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,372.75
    +56.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.80
    +31.90 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.16
    -1.29 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.70
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -1.48 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5800
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,187.85
    -59.56 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.13
    +9.96 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     

JETEX LAUNCHES THE WORLD’S MOST EXCLUSIVE IFTAR EXPERIENCE

Jetex
·4 min read

Iftar in the Skies offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic landmarks and natural vistas across the UAE. Luxury private jet journey starts in Dubai just before sunset during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai-based Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, is inviting residents and visitors to the world’s most exclusive Iftar experience in the skies above the UAE offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The once-in-a-lifetime luxury hospitality experience offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic landmarks and natural vistas in the country against the setting sun, apart from an exquisite culinary treat.

The journey commences just before sunset at the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai. After being welcomed, the guests are chauffeur-driven to their private jet.

The aircraft will then take-off and follow the sunset towards Abu Dhabi giving travelers magnificent views of some of the UAE’s most celebrated destinations from the skies. The crew will choose the most optimal altitude and cruising speed to ensure that passengers enjoy sensational window views throughout the flight.

A delicious iftar will be served once the sun sets midway through the flight. The menu will include traditional Ramadan delicacies prepared with a special Jetex gourmet flair to make the occasion truly memorable. Up in the sky passengers might have to wait about four minutes longer to break their fast as they may spend more time to enjoy the spectacular sunset.

The journey will continue as the aircraft cruises above the rolling dunes of the desert towards Al Ain and onwards to the UAE’s mountain range in the East. The spectacular mountain sights will include the country’s highest peak Jebel Jais, located in the Hajjar Mountains, and the Hatta Mountains.

Passengers will get a glimpse of the Indian Ocean and Fujairah before the flight continues towards Ras Al Khaimah and follows the azure Arabian Gulf coastline of Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. Finally, passengers will enjoy Dubai’s world-famous evening skyline, including the majestic Burj Khalifa, as well as the Palm Islands and The World prior to landing back at the Jetex VIP Terminal.

Upon arrival, they will be invited to enjoy the rest of the evening in one of the lounges of the Jetex VIP Terminal with elegant service and amenities at their leisure.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “Once again, Jetex is taking private jet experience to a next level. ‘Iftar in the Sky’ will give the millennia-old tradition a truly new dimension relevant to the XXI century while providing support to the charity programs of Dubai Cares, which is so relevant and important during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This is a contribution that we are proud to make on behalf of Jetex and our passengers.”

The unforgettable travel experience is priced from AED 66,000 for up to six travelers and will be available between 13 April and 12 May 2021. Suhour packages are available as well.

In celebration of the spirit of the Holy Month, Jetex will donate 10% of all proceeds from ‘Iftar in the Sky’ to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support its programs aimed at empowering underserved children and youth with access to quality education. Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares has successfully launched education programs reaching over 20 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is also playing a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares and Member of its Board of Directors said: “Ramadan represents a time for the community to come together in the spirit of generosity and giving back to those less fortunate. The ‘Iftar in the Sky’ experience by Jetex, gives UAE residents the opportunity to connect with their loved ones for an unforgettable journey while also contributing towards the greater good by supporting less privileged children and youth. We thank Jetex for this meaningful initiative that will help us elevate the reach of our educational programs worldwide.”

To ensure the highest levels of safety and comfort of travelers, the aircraft cabin will be thoroughly sanitised using the signature Jetex bipolar ionization technology before and after each flight. Moreover, all the necessary COVID-19 measures and social distancing rules will be in place at all times.

For reservations, please contact Jetex Premier Experience at experience@jetex.com or telephone +971 4 212 4000.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

CONTACT: Oleg Kafarov Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sound Steering: These Are the Best Car Audio Systems of 2021

    High-end audio brands are creating custom sonic experiences inside the latest vehicles, whether it's a six-figure sports car, or a family SUV

  • Pope Francis urges vaccine distribution to poor countries in Easter message

    Pope Francis, while giving his Easter Sunday message, urged the international community to overcome delays in vaccine shipments, "especially in the poorest countries." Why it matters: The global COVAX vaccine initiative, backed by the United Nations as a way to get vaccines to poorer countries, warned of supply delays in late March that would affect millions of doses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us, requires assistance and has the right to have access to necessary care. This is even more evident in these times when all of us are called to combat the pandemic," the pope said. "Vaccines are an essential tool in this fight. I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Turkey: Ex-admirals derided for statement on straits treaty

    A group of retired Turkish admirals came under fire Sunday for issuing a statement that government officials tied to Turkey’s history of military coups. The 103 former navy officers criticized a suggestion that Turkey could withdraw from the international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay compared the statement’s signatories to “cowards whistling in a graveyard.”

  • AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

    While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. The couples at the New Dancing Days hall are preparing for the Italian Championships in Rimini in July and as such are allowed to keep practicing, given that the government considers their activity in the national interest.

  • Hertz Picks Centerbridge-Backed Plan to Exit From Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.​​ said it chose an “enhanced” offer from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide equity capital for the rental-car company’s exit from Chapter 11.The deal, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, has the support of holders of more than 85% of the company’s unsecured notes, Hertz said, a level of backing that gave it a “clear advantage” over a competing offer. The company earlier received a rival proposal from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.“We look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 in the second quarter financially and operationally stronger, and well-positioned to achieve the opportunities in the rebounding travel market,” Paul Stone, Hertz’s chief executive officer, said in the statement Saturday.The company remains on track to exit from its bankruptcy in June. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals don’t need a Covid test and don’t need to quarantine when traveling domestically.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It became a popular stock among day traders, who sent shares of the bankrupt company soaring against conventions. Hertz made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock, but abandoned it after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.The new investors will bring operational expertise to Hertz, including experience with companies such as Santander Consumer USA, Dana Inc., and Car Trade, the company said.The supporting noteholders have agreed to support the exchange of the unsecured funded debt claims against Hertz for about 48.2% of the equity in the reorganized company and the right to purchase an additional $1.6 billion of equity. They have also committed to purchase, or otherwise backstop, the full $1.6 billion of equity being offered to the holders of Hertz’s unsecured funded debt.Holders of 725 million euros ($852 million) of European vehicle notes will be paid in cash in full under the plan, while creditors of general unsecured claims will get about 75 cents on the dollar, it said. Hertz’s existing equity will be canceled and receive no distribution.(Adds quotes from Hertz’s CEO, background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Pound at Two-Week High: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures edged higher while most Asian stocks climbed as investors digested Friday’s unexpectedly strong jobs report. Bonds steadied from earlier losses.S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, adding to Friday’s gains when payrolls data showed U.S. employers added the most jobs in seven months. Treasuries pulled back from a selloff last week, with the benchmark 10-year yield steadying around 1.71%. The pound appreciated to a two-week high against the dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to reopen the economy.A benchmark of Asian stocks advanced, with increases in Japan and South Korea. Shares in India slumped the most in five weeks with more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours. Many markets were closed for holidays, including China and Hong Kong, as well as much of Europe.Oil fell after OPEC+ leaders decided to boost production and as the spike in Indian Covid-19 infections underscored risks to energy demand.Investors are following the debate over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, as Republicans expressed guarded support for a more limited plan. The response so far in bond markets has been muted, with inflation concerns easing amid doubts over the viability more-generous spending, even as central banks remain committed to keeping interest rates lower for longer.“The repricing of inflation risk and U.S. rates, which will impact discount rates of future earnings and the way stocks are being valued, is a source of uncertainty,” said Johanna Chua, Asia Pacific chief economist for Citigroup Global Markets. “The other uncertainty is the pace of the vaccinations and the virus.”Made in U.S.A. Reflation Trade Is One Export World Doesn’t WantOn the vaccine front, news was more encouraging. China is ramping up its vaccination push, aiming to be twice as fast as the U.S. Meanwhile, a leader of the World Health Organization’s program said the rollout of shots will be expanded to 100 countries in the next couple of weeks, from 84 at present.Some key events to watch this week:The Reserve Bank of Australia delivers its policy decision Tuesday.U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan publishes its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 10:41 p.m. London time.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1741.The British pound added 0.2% to $1.3855.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 110.62 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries sank one basis point to 1.71%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.8% to $60.33 a barrel.Brent crude declined 1.9% to $63.64 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.2% to $1,725.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • A 33-Year-Old Fueling Crypto Boom Is Worrying Thai Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- Atichanan Pulges first became interested in cryptocurrencies a decade ago when he was an engineering student in Los Angeles. Mining Bitcoin was a way for the Bangkok native to learn about markets and pay his rent.Now back in Thailand after a stint at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Atichanan is a co-founder of the nation’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchange. He’s also on the front lines of an intensifying debate over who should be allowed to buy digital assets in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, alarmed by a sixfold surge in domestic crypto trading since November, said on April 1 that it would soon require traders to have experience, or take courses or pass an exam. The regulator didn’t finalize a date and opted not to ban local exchanges from accepting clients who didn’t meet minimum-income levels, which had been mulled. Digital-asset proponents including Atichanan argue that too many restrictions will merely drive Thais to unregulated platforms overseas.“The regulator realizes any curbs can’t reverse the tide toward digital,” said Atichanan, 33, who co-founded Bitkub in 2018. He said the exchange accounts for about 90% of domestic crypto trading and serves 300,000 customers, figures that Bloomberg has been unable to independently verify.While volumes on Thai crypto exchanges are still small relative to counterparts in countries like the U.S. and South Korea, they’ve been surging in recent months as digital assets including Bitcoin have jumped to all-time highs.Total trading turnover on all local licensed crypto exchanges jumped to 124 billion baht ($3.96 billion) in February from 18 billion baht in November, according to data from the Thai SEC, which only date back to November. Bitkub’s daily turnover of 4.2 billion baht in February reflects an increase of nearly 40% from a month earlier, according to the company’s statistics. A 24-hour turnover figure on March 30 ranked it 124th among more than 300 exchanges worldwide tracked by CoinMarketCap.As in other markets that have experienced a spike in retail trading during the pandemic, crypto activity in Thailand has soared in large part thanks to demand from younger investors. The boom has also been marked by hiccups at local exchange operators, including Bitkub.Both developments have attracted scrutiny from the Thai SEC. In January, the regulator asked Bitkub to submit a plan to address investor complaints about “problematic work systems” that have caused trading outages. A month later, the regulator said it was considering eligibility restrictions for clients of crypto exchanges that include a minimum income of more than 1 million baht. The SEC at its April 1 meeting decided not to impose the income requirement, opting for an education or knowledge program.“Crypto participants, including platform operators and investors, are mostly young and passionate about new technology and decentralization,” Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, the SEC’s secretary general, said in an interview. “They must realize any financial innovation also has the potential to cause collateral damage to the general public and financial system.”The SEC abandoned its income requirement after gathering feedback from market participants. The borderless and decentralized nature of crypto trading makes such controls difficult to implement, said Poomsiri Dumrongvute, who teaches a financial technology course at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.Bitkub has made a similar argument in its feedback to regulators, also noting that stricter curbs could hamper the development of local blockchain technology.Despite the regulatory risk, Bitkub is gearing up for a major expansion. The company plans to double staff to 500 by year-end, introduce its own debit card and open a physical crypto trading outlet in Bangkok to lure new entrants and serve as a meeting place for existing ones, according to Atichanan. Over the longer term, Bitkub has ambitions to gain “unicorn” status, or a private valuation of more than $1 billion.Atichanan said the exchange raised the equivalent of $11 million from investors in three rounds since its establishment, though he declined to comment on the company’s current valuation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin Outflows Aren’t the Bullish Signal You Think They Are

    Exchange flows shift as tether continues to replace bitcoin, building quote currency dominance in altcoin trading.

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • As Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’

    (Bloomberg) -- The day-trading Reddit crowd turned the first quarter of 2021 into one of the wildest periods of stock market mania in modern history. Books -- plural -- will undoubtedly be dedicated to the topic in years to come.But after these small-time speculators banded together to drive up dozens of obscure stocks by hundreds or even thousands of percent -- and in the process burned a few hedge-fund barons betting on declines -- the movement appears to be petering out. An index that tracks 37 of the most popular meme stocks -- 37 of the 50 that Robinhood Markets banned clients from trading during the height of the frenzy -- is essentially unchanged over the past two months after soaring nearly 150% in January.Talk to Wall Street veterans and they’ll tell you that this flat-lining is the beginning of what will be an inexorable move downward in these stocks.It’s not so much about the poor fundamentals of the companies. At least not in the short term. The day-trading zealots have shown a surprising ability to ignore those facts. It’s more that as the pandemic slowly winds down and the economy starts to open up, many of them will leave their homes and start going back into offices and out to restaurants and embarking on trips near and far. And as they do, they may stop obsessing about their Robinhood accounts.Their collective sway on the meme-stock universe, in other words, will wane.“People are going to be doing other things,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. There will be a “big reckoning” at some point, he said. “There’s no question in my mind.”Of course, the Wall Street set has, broadly speaking, misread the Reddit crowd for weeks earlier this quarter, and it’s possible their analysis is wrong again now. Preliminary data, though, suggests they’re right.Recent reports suggest vaccinated Americans are planning long-awaited vacations with searches for “Google flights” reaching a peak popularity score of 100 this week, according to a Google Trends tracker. The opposite is being seen for terms like “stock trading” and “investing” which have plunged, Google Trends shows.“The stimulus check impact on retail trading is waning,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Many Americans are looking to go big on attending sporting events, traveling across the country, vacationing, visiting family and friends, and revamping wardrobes before going out to restaurants, pubs and returning to the office.”Gamestop JuggernautVideo-game retailer GameStop Corp. became the poster child for retail traders looking to rage against the hedge fund elite. However, the stock’s 2,460% roller coaster alongside other favorites touted on Reddit’s WallStreetBets thread caused as much pain as it did joy.The stock’s more than 900% surge this year has drawn a wary eye from the Wall Street analysts that follow it. The average 12-month price target implies the stock will lose more than three-quarters of its value from current levels. Only Jefferies holds a price target near Thursday’s $191.45 close and that call came with the warning that shares are “subject to volatility beyond fundamentals.”But any sense of GameStop trading on fundamentals has been ignored since it first captivated Wall Street and Reddit users in the back half of January. Bulls are more than happy to tout their bets on forums as a move to stick it to short sellers as they buy into a company rebirth delivered by activist investor Ryan Cohen.Given AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s position as a movie theater many Americans went to at some point, it’s not a complete surprise as to why Reddit users rushed to the company’s aide. #SaveAMC trended on Twitter and amateur investors appeared more than happy to fight against Wall Street’s skeptics despite most movie theaters being closed due to the ongoing pandemic.The chain’s latest rally came amid plans to continue reopening cinemas, however, Wall Street is skeptical. None of the nine analysts tracking the company rate it a buy and the average price target implies the stock will lose 63% of its value in the coming year.Retail euphoria leaked over to a broader range of securities from cult-favorites like Bitcoin, Tesla Inc., and the ARK Innovation ETF to smaller companies like the clothing retailer Express Inc. Chinese tech company The9 Limited is among the group’s best performers this year with an 860% surge.The company’s rally has been fueled by recent moves to ride the Bitcoin wave alongside peers like Future FinTech Group Inc. and Ault Global Holdings Inc.Zomedica Corp., a small-cap animal health company, has become a cult favorite among retail investors chasing stocks with low share prices. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company started the year worth less than a quarter, but had soared as high as $2.91.Trading volume of the company has accelerated this year with an average of 174 million shares changing hands per session, more than four times the average over the course of 2020. A mention from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin helped it go viral in mid-January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Sold a Large Amount of Stock. Here’s Why That’s Bullish.

    GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for a running year now. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra deserves to monetize the shares.

  • The AI Revolution Could Send These 2 Stocks Higher

    Working the stock market is a data game. Getting the best information, in a timely way, and knowing how to use it, are keys to success. So, here are some numbers to think about. According to industry market research, artificial intelligence companies and products are on the verge of explosive growth. The AI market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2018, over $27 billion in 2019, and is projected to exceed $250 billion in 2027. AI refers to the use of data to simulate human intelligence processes including learning, reasoning and self-correction by machines. AI is making its way into almost every industry. Data collection and collation, automation systems from factories to self-driving cars, even online shopping site – they all benefit from AI applications. And this has not been ignored by Wall Street. Analysts say that plenty of compelling investments can be found within this space. With this in mind, we’ve opened up TipRanks’ database to find two AI stocks that have gotten the seal of approval from 5-star analysts, stock pros rated among the top 3% of their peers. Let’s find out why they recommend these two AI plays. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) The first AI stock we're looking at is Veritone, a software company whose flagship product, an AI-powered operating system called aiWARE, allows the user to coordinate machine learning models and integrate disparate data sources – including audio and visual – into actionable intelligence results. The system boasts an open architecture, and has been applied in the entertainment, government, legal, and media sectors. At the beginning of March, Veritone released its 4Q20 earnings, showing record quarterly revenue at $16.8 million – a year-over-year gain of 35%. The increase was driven by yoy sales gains in aiWARE SaaS, which was up 53%, and Advertising, which was up 50%. However, Veritone stock saw a 49% fall from the peak value it hit in February. Investors liked the strong financials, but there is some worry about the company’s future guidance. Management is predicting a non-GAAP net loss in the range of $3.9 million to $4.4 million in 1Q21, and while that represents a 38% improvement at the mid-point from 1Q20, investors do want to see a profit. Roth Capital's 5-star analyst Darren Aftahi, however, thinks this new, lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into VERI on the cheap. Aftahi sees this stock as a well-positioned AI growth story. “VERI put up better 4Q results, but more importantly, accelerating topline growth in both AI SaaS and Advertising (both over 50%). If our assumption about its Content and Licensing business returning to 2019 levels (with modest growth) is correct in 2021, it implies its 2021 guide (which was much better by the way) for advertising and AI SaaS is north of 40% growth (~30% for Advertising and ~low 60%s for AI). Most importantly, its AI SaaS line was guided to 60-65% growth, showing a doubling of growth y/y,” Aftahi noted. In line with his comments, Aftahi rates the stock a Buy, and his $50 price target implies growth of 104% in the year ahead. (To watch Aftahi’s track record, click here) All in all, with a share price of $24.53 and a consensus average price target of $38.75, VERI shares offer investors a chance for 58% share growth this year. The analyst consensus rating, a Moderate Buy, is based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Sell. (See VERI stock analysis on TipRanks) Verint Systems (VRNT) Verint stock has appreciated 107% over the last 12 months, with a large part of that gain coming in a 31% jump at the beginning of February. That jump came in reaction to the company’s split into two entities – Cognyte, the spin-off, took on the parent’s intelligence and cyber operations, while Verint continued as a pure-play, AI-powered customer engagement service. The company uses its combination of market experience and AI and analytic products to enable customers to optimize their automation, knowledge, and workforce. Verint’s fiscal year 2021 ended on January 31, the day before the split, and the company reported its Q4 and full year results at the end of March. Those results beat expectations for the quarter, with $349 million in total revenue – a 3% year-over-year gain. For the full year, however, the $1.27 billion in revenue was a shade below the $1.3 billion reported in the previous year. The Q4 data bodes for the Verint in its pure-play customer engagement incarnation, as those AI cloud sectors grew more than 30% year-over-year in that quarter. Calling Verint a "unique AI engagement company," Oppenheimer's 5-star analyst Timothy Horan sees the new Verint in a strong position to move forward. “VRNT reported solid 4Q21 earnings and is now a pure play customer engagement AI company following its split. VRNT is successfully executing its transition to a SaaS/ Cloud model. New perpetual license bookings (PLE) was up 15% this quarter. The transition away from licensed sales is difficult but largely behind it as revenue growth should accelerate from this quarter onward. Cloud demand has seen a healthy 50/50 split between existing and new customers….” Getting to the bottom line, Horan adds, “It exited the year with strong momentum in cloud and bookings. We think it can continue to sign large cloud deals across contact center and other verticals.” These are upbeat comments, and Horan backs them with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, and a $60 price target indicating room for ~32% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Horan’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street that Verint is a stock to Buy, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This is based on 6 recent positive reviews. The shares have an average price target of $59.33, suggesting ~30% upside potential from the current trading price of $45.50. (See VRNT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tech Companies That Won the Pandemic Are Snapping Up M.B.A.s

    After seeing business boom over the past year, Amazon, Zoom and others are swooping in with job offers for business-school graduates as traditional M.B.A. hirers pull back.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.