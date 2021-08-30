U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

JETEX NAMED OFFICIAL FBO OF DUBAI AIRSHOW 2021

Jetex
·3 min read

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive time, Jetex will be the Official FBO of the Dubai Airshow, taking place on 14-18 November 2021 at Dubai World Central (DWC). The airshow is set to be a landmark event for the aviation industry preparing for post COVID-19 era.

Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, is once again honored to be presented the opportunity to take the lead within such a prominent event held in the United Arab Emirates, showing its trust, respect and commitment for the region. The Dubai Airshow is closely connected with the history of the company: Jetex made its debut during the Dubai Airshow back in 2005.

Today, the Dubai Airshow has evolved to become one of the largest and most important aerospace events in the world. Complete with never-before-seen features, a captivating display of the most advanced aircraft along with unrivalled networking opportunities, the five-day airshow is the premier live and in person aerospace event happening this year. It will take place at its purpose-built venue at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site, easily accessible from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and only a few minutes away from the World Expo 2020, taking place at the same time - a celebration of the UAE Vision 2021, with 182 days to collaborate, innovate and marvel at what humanity can accomplish together.

Jetex VIP Terminal will host a special networking program across its luxurious lounges with plenty of opportunities to socialize, entertain and enjoy the art of Jetex hospitality. Guests will be invited to experience signature elements of the Jetex private terminal concept designed with both passengers and crew in mind.

“We are pleased to once again be part of the prestigious Dubai Airshow. Throughout the health crisis, Jetex continued to facilitate travel and it was an unprecedented learning experience for all of us. Today, we are stronger than ever and eager to share our expertise with our clients and partners, as we congregate at the biggest aviation industry event of 2021”, said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, who is also a Member of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board.

The Dubai Airshow is a special time for every company, providing an occasion to meet key players in the aerospace industry, seize fresh commercial opportunities, present expertise and innovations to the world, and form technological and industrial partnerships. The airshow participants who visit Jetex VIP Terminal will have the opportunity to meet representatives of all Jetex divisions, including FBO Network, Fuel Service, Trip Planning, Premier Experience and Aircraft Sales.

Commenting on the partnership, Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Aerospace added: “Jetex has a well-deserved reputation in the industry and we are delighted to partner with them once again as the official FBO for the Dubai Airshow to facilitate travel and support our esteemed guests at the event.”

The 2021 edition of the Dubai Airshow looks extremely promising as it reflects the dynamic energy of an ever-growing industry now laying the foundations for the aviation of the future, and Jetex VIP Terminal at DWC looks forward to be a welcoming haven to all airshow participants.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

CONTACT: Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com


