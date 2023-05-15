The Jetsons' Crystal Ball: How A 1960s Sitcom Accurately Predicted Future Tech

It’s almost time to break out the cake and balloons for iconic future man George Jetson. On the show, Jetson was born on July 31, 2022. The beloved character first entered the galaxy in the classic animated sitcom “The Jetsons,” which premiered on Sept. 23, 1962 — six decades before its futuristic setting. Despite only running for one season, the show had a lasting impact on American culture and imagination, and 60 years later, people are still talking about it.

The show’s depiction of flying cars, robotic housekeepers like Rosie and high-rise apartment buildings above the clouds seemed like a far-off dream to audiences in the 1960s. Yet, while there have undeniably been some significant technological advancements since then, everyone is still waiting on those jetpacks. So, what did “The Jetsons” get right about the future, and what did it get hilariously wrong?

One of the show’s most impressive predictions was the videophone, which seemed like a fantastical concept to 1960s viewers. Today, there are advanced video chat capabilities like Zoom, FaceTime and Skype, which have become part of daily life, especially during the pandemic. “It’s pretty amazing how accurate it was, especially in the Zoom age,” said Jared Bahir Browsh, author of “Hanna-Barbera: A History.”

"The Jetsons" predicted that homes of the future would be smarter than your average bear. They envisioned a world where all your domestic needs could be met with a simple tap or a voice command. Fast forward to today, and it’s clear that their vision was spot-on. From voice-activated lighting to self-cleaning ovens and even smart fridges that can reorder your groceries, homes of today are a high-tech wonderland.

While “The Jetsons” got some things right, like our reliance on technology, other aspects of its futuristic vision are still a long way off. For example, it's unlikely to see robotic maids like Rosie anytime soon, though there are Roombas and other robotic vacuum cleaners based on landmine technology to help with household chores.

Despite its patriarchal ’60s sitcom-style family dynamics, “The Jetsons” remains an important piece of 20th-century futurism.

