U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.80
    -4.47 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,810.49
    -150.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,519.47
    -6.44 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,127.96
    -30.82 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.38
    -2.08 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2380
    -0.0350 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,837.30
    +182.02 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.66
    +42.61 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Jewelers Mutual® Group collaborates with celebrity wedding planner Debi Lilly

·3 min read

Jewelry insurer and event designer team up to encourage engaged couples to protect their most valuable possessions

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual Group is teaming up with celebrity event planner Debi Lilly to promote the importance of jewelry insurance as a top to-do within the wedding planning process.

Why Ring Insurance is a Must-Have On Your Pre-Wedding Checklist
Why Ring Insurance is a Must-Have On Your Pre-Wedding Checklist

A recent study completed on behalf of Jewelers Mutual in 2021 found that 70% of respondents said their engagement ring was one of the top three most expensive things they owned based on dollar value. While over 72% of people would be upset if something happened to the ring, 43% of households do not have the proper protection to replace the valuable if it was ever lost, damaged or stolen.

"Jewelry insurance, especially for the engagement ring, is something many newly engaged couples don't think about when planning their wedding," said Tyler Krowiorz, Jewelers Mutual marketing director. "We are excited to enter into the wedding planning space alongside Debi Lilly to bring increased awareness to the importance of protecting our most valuable items."

Lilly is the founder and owner of A Perfect Event, an award-winning event planning and design company. She helps couples with all aspects of the wedding planning process, from the invitations to the dress and jewelry. A celebrated event planner, she has previously worked to coordinate events for Oprah, Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart Weddings, Louis Vuitton, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with the fabulous Jewelers Mutual team to share tips, tricks and trends with brides and grooms alike this season," said Lilly. "Jewelry is often incorporated in so many wedding details, from fashion to take-home gifts, to engagement and honeymoon. It's important to make sure all are protected in case anything was to happen."

Throughout the collaboration, Jewelers Mutual and Lilly will work to inform couples on engagement ring insurance, its benefits and what to know when not only protecting the physical pieces of jewelry but also the memories associated with them as well.

Listen to the most recent podcast, Now You're Engaged, where Debi Lilly discussed the importance of jewelry insurance and why Jewelers Mutual is who she recommends.

For more information about Jewelers Mutual's insurance for engagement rings, visit jewelersmutual.com.

About Jewelers Mutual Group
Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 34 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company, as of November 2020. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

Jewelers Mutual Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jewelers Mutual Group)
Jewelers Mutual Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jewelers Mutual Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewelers-mutual-group-collaborates-with-celebrity-wedding-planner-debi-lilly-301359147.html

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Tesla AI Day: What to expect

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Sr. Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect in with Tesla’s AI Day.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Uber or Lyft

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) both went public in the spring of 2019 to a great deal of hype. Uber is up a measly 3%, while Lyft is actually down 31%, significantly lagging the broader S&P 500's return during that time. Admittedly, their stock prices have fared better over the past 12 months as the economy has slowly reopened, but there's still plenty to dislike about Uber's and Lyft's business models.

  • Cathie Wood draws criticism on ARK ETF performance

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss the criticism surrounding Cathie Wood as notable names such as Michael Burry have bet against ARK Innovation ETF and Wood’s response to critics on the actions she has chosen to take.

  • Illumina's stock suffering biggest selloff in a year after warning of fines for closing GRAIL merger too soon

    Shares of Illumina Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the life sciences tools disclosed that it is likely to be fined for completing its acquisition of GRAIL Inc. while the European Commission was still reviewing the merger. The stock was headed for the biggest one-day drop since the 10.9% plunge on Aug. 7, 2020 after a disappointing earnings report

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.