U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.81
    +30.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,417.73
    +159.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,124.56
    +102.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.41
    +12.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +1.20 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.60 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2810
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,618.63
    +850.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.51
    -7.85 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Jewelers Mutual® Group is proud sponsor of the Milwaukee Bucks' Making of The Ring Video Series and the Championship Ring Ceremony Recap on Bucks digital channels

·2 min read

Official jewelry insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks brings two historic Wisconsin organizations together

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual Group and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to team up, this time to celebrate a momentous occasion, the 2021 NBA championship.

Jewelers Mutual Bucks Partnership Rings
Jewelers Mutual Bucks Partnership Rings

Jewelers Mutual is proud to sponsor the digital content surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks' championship ring ceremony recap on the Bucks digital channels, which takes place during the first regular season home game on October 19 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. In addition, Jewelers Mutual will sponsor a Making of the Ring recap video series on the Bucks' digital channels, giving fans a look at how the team's first championship ring since 1971 was designed and made.

As the Bucks mark this incredible milestone, Jewelers Mutual is also offering its comprehensive jewelry insurance to Bucks team and staff to protect their new championship ring and the memories it represents.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the Bucks' historic 2021 season by giving fans a rare glimpse of the championship rings the players and staff will be receiving," said Mike Alexander, executive vice president at Jewelers Mutual Group. "And we're equally excited to be able to offer services to protect these historic rings."

While the Bucks continue to create gems on the court, Jewelers Mutual continues to protect beautiful gems off the court. Both Wisconsin-based companies know the importance of celebrating life's special moments.

As announced last year, Jewelers Mutual is the official jewelry insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks and will once again present 20 iconic Diamond Moments from Bucks games throughout the 2021-22 season. Additionally, consumers should be on the lookout for a new sweepstakes, including a chance to win your own championship ring.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP
Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 34 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from AM Best Company, as of November 2020. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

Jewelers Mutual Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jewelers Mutual Group)
Jewelers Mutual Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jewelers Mutual Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewelers-mutual-group-is-proud-sponsor-of-the-milwaukee-bucks-making-of-the-ring-video-series-and-the-championship-ring-ceremony-recap-on-bucks-digital-channels-301403650.html

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • DLocal Announces Preliminary Q3 Results; Shares Fall Pre-Market

    Shares of Uruguayan financial technology company DLocal Ltd. (DLO) were trading nearly 7.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021. DLO expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $67 million to $68 million, higher than the Street’s estimate of $64.53 million. This is compared to $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, representing an estimated year-over-ye

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Zillow downgraded at Wedbush, price target cut by 43%

    Wedbush Securities senior equity&nbsp;analyst&nbsp;Ygal Arounian&nbsp;discusses his rating downgrade on shares of Zillow Group, which have been under pressure ever since the company announced it would stop buying houses for the rest of the year, and what the news could mean for Opendoor.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.