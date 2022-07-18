U.S. markets closed

Jewellery Box Market to Surpass US$ 249.2 Mn by 2032 Amid Growing Preference for Premium Quality Jewellery Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America and East Asia, collectively, are projected to hold around 55% of the global jewellery box market by the end of 2032. This is owing to the increasing production and consumption of jewellery items in the U.S., and China

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The jewellery box is a packaging solution made from different materials based on the requirement such as wood, leather, paper, metal, glass, and plastic to protect the jewellery during storage & transportation.

The jewellery box not only protects the product from loss but also ensures that the jewellery pieces do not get damaged due to rough handling. Increasing trend of purchasing jewellery on special occasions among the customer is expected to propel the demand for the jewellery box.

The jewellery presented in the jewellery box on the display helps in gaining the attraction of the customer. The jewellery box can be customized which is gaining immense popularity among the jewellery manufacturers. The jewellery box can be used for different jewellery products such as necklace, ring & earrings, bracelet, watch, and others.

Request Sample Report PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2959

Moreover, the jewellery is a premium product the attractive and protective packaging box becomes the best suitable packaging option for the jewellery products. The jewellery box also offers the customer the experience of unboxing the product which is majorly trending among the customers due to social media influence. Overall, the jewellery box market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period at a faster pace with the expanding jewellery sector.

Key Takeaways from Jewellery Box Market

· Based on the material, the paper segment is estimated to hold around 57% of the market value share by the end of 2022.

· The ring & earrings segment is projected to expand 1.6x the current market value during 2022-32.

· By distribution channel, the retail store is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 32.2 Mn during the forecast period.

· North America and East Asia are estimated to account for 55% of the total sales in jewellery box market in 2022.

· India is expected to be the most lucrative jewellery market in South Asia owing to the growing preference for premium jewellery items

“Rising preference for eye-catching & protective packaging solutions in the luxury product industry including jewellery will augment the sales of the jewellery box.”– says FMI analyst

Ask an Analyst For Any Query @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2959

Surging Trend for the Protective & Appealing Packaging Solution Bolster the Demand for the Jewellery Box

The packaging of luxurious products such as jewellery, perfumes, and others is the major concern among the seller. The luxury product needed to be packed in protective as well as attractive packaging solutions such as a box. As the customers are willing to pay more for the

stylish box as it offers a customer experience while unboxing the product. Also, it is best suitable for showcasing the product to anyone. The jewellery box protects the product from any damage. The jewellery box can be customized as per the size and requirement which gains attraction among the jewellery manufacturers and sellers. This helps in creating the brand image in the mind of customers. Overall, the jewellery box offering protection to the product along with increasing customer experience bolster the demand for the same during the forecast period.

Jewellery Box Market Landscape

Dahlinger GmbH and Co KG, Potters Limited, Holmen AB ADR, McLaren Packaging Ltd., Taylor Box Company, and Thomas Sabo GmbH, Company KG are the key players operating in the jewellery box market. Some the noticeable players in the jewellery box market include Westpack, Gunther mele limited, tockpak, Finer Packaging, Wellery Boxes, Sacher & Co. GmbH, American Chest Company, and others. The key players in the tier 1 holds around 10-15% of the global jewellery box market.

Jewellery Box Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global jewellery box market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the jewellery box based on the material (wood, leather, paper, metal, glass, and plastic), distribution channel (offline (hypermarket & supermarket, retail stores, convenient stores, and other offline sales) and online), and application (necklace, ring & earning, bracelet, watch and other applications (anklets, nose pin, etc.)) across seven regions.

Report For Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2959

Jewellery Box Market by Category

By Material:

  • Wood

  • Leather

  • Paper

  • Metal

  • Glass

  • Plastic

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline

    • Hypermarket & Supermarket

    • Retail Store

    • Convenient Store

    • Other Offline Store

  • Online

By Application:

  • Necklace

  • Bracelet

  • Ring & Earring

  • Watches

  • Other Applications (Anklets, Nose Pin, etc.)

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2959

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

Top Reports Related To Packaging

Leather Jewellery Box Market Size: Europe is expected to have a significant share in leather jewellery box market. Asia Pacific and North America have the largest regional market for leather jewellery box

Corrugated Box Market Share: Corrugated Box Market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2022-2032.

Microtube Box Market Trends: Microtube Boxes Market valued at US$ 264.6 Billion in 2021, and are expected to reach US$ 277.65 Billion in 2022

Oven Bag Market Analysis: Oven Bag Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1901.9 Mn in 2022

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Outlook: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 22 Billion by the year 2022

Packaging Machinery Market Forecast: Packaging Machinery Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 56.87 Billion by the year 2022

In-vitro Diagnostics Kits Market Sales: The in-vitro diagnostic kits market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market Value: IBC Liners Market is projected to expand at nearly 5% value CAGR through 2030, reaching US$ 1.2 Bn in revenue

Paper Tapes Market Demand: Paper Tapes Market is expected to touch US$ 7.6 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030

Paper Edge Protectors Market Type: Paper Edge Protectors Market is estimated at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.0 Bn by 2030

Download complimentary copy of FMI’s white paper on ‘Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy’ in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jewelry-boxes-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


