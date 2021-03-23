U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.00
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    -82.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,005.75
    -66.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.00
    -10.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    -2.07 (-9.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7250
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,598.20
    -3,996.32 (-6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.16
    -76.29 (-6.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,041.64
    -132.51 (-0.45%)
     

Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai to debut in 2022

·3 min read

2 - 22 - 2022: A new premier international B2B jewellery marketplace

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for one of the jewellery world's most powerful marketplaces for product discovery, meaningful connections and inspired thinking - Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai).

Speakers at today&#x002019;s JGT Dubai online press conference (clockwise from top left): David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia; Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of IEG; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Martin Leake (Master of Ceremony), Special Adviser of DMCC
Speakers at today’s JGT Dubai online press conference (clockwise from top left): David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia; Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of IEG; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Martin Leake (Master of Ceremony), Special Adviser of DMCC
Jewellery, Gem &amp; Technology Dubai
Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai

Envisioned as a high-impact jewellery sourcing experience, JGT Dubai will have its inaugural edition on 22 - 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The sourcing event is a joint venture of two of the industry's leading events groups - Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser of the world's biggest fine jewellery marketplace - Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong - and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), organiser of Vicenzaoro, Italy's most influential jewellery show and the top European trade fair in the sector. Their unbeatable combination of resources, expertise, global reach and local knowledge is further enhanced by the support of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), JGT Dubai's official partner, and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group as an industry partner.

"As the jewellery sector's leading trade show organiser, Informa Markets Jewellery is heeding the industry's call as a strategic partner. Our industry is undergoing a significant transformation, and it is up to us to create and embrace opportunities that will shape the long-term path for our industry," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

"JGT Dubai's launch is symbolic of how fast the industry has transformed in the new world, and how adaptable, nimble and open we are to exploring new ideas and possibilities," Bondi continued.

"Our collaboration with IEG is unprecedented in the events industry, and it won't certainly be the last," he said. "During these unique times, our priority is to create opportunities that will deliver the best results for our community, and JGT Dubai is something that we can do better - together."

Created as a global hub for creativity and innovation, JGT Dubai leverages Informa Markets Jewellery's capabilities, including an incomparable global portfolio of fairs and events, and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes - the Jewellery World Awards (JWA).

IEG, the driving force behind Vicenzaoro, is deploying its resources, focus and deep local knowledge to ensure JGT Dubai's success.

Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of IEG, commented, "Our jewellery sourcing events in core markets around the world - be it in Europe, North America or the Middle East - highlight the true scale of our reach as an industry partner. In February 2022, expect us to bring our global experience and local expertise to bear in delivering one of the industry's premier meeting points."

JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers - all within seven hours of flying time from Dubai. The buying opportunity is focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.

For buyers, the marketplace grants them exclusive access to global resources.

JGT Dubai is further enriched by an exclusive networking programme, including the highly anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference, organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery's JWA Dubai presentation ceremony.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange added: "JGT Dubai will be an event like no other. Hospitality and the ability to bring people together is in Dubai's DNA, and we are fast becoming the capital of the precious metals and jewellery trade. Held before the major shows in Las Vegas and Hong Kong, JGT Dubai will set the scene and be a showcase of invention."

SOURCE Informa Markets Jewellery

