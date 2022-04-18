U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    -21.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,262.00
    -96.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,806.25
    -87.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.20
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.70
    -0.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    +20.90 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    +2.54 (+11.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6120
    +0.1730 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,046.25
    -1,392.33 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.47
    -57.96 (-5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Jewelry Market Size Worth $518.90 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jewelry market size is expected to reach USD 518.90 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The luxury goods industry continues to drive the market for jewelry, amid challenges concerning varying economic trends.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The ring product segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment stood as the most popular product amongst end users as consumers' interest is growing in the intricate designs and details of the rings. Moreover, they are perceived as elegant and stylish statement-making jewelry among both men and women, which is supporting the growth of the segment.

  • The gold material segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. In 2020, the jewelry industry used over 1,400 metric tons of gold accounting for more than one-third of all gold demand worldwide.

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021. Highly populated and developing economies of the region including China and India generate humongous demand for jewelry boosting its consumption and revenue. Additionally, the high significance of jewelry in Indian culture, improving living standards, rising per capita income and spending power, and the rising influence of social media on consumers are fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, "Jewelry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet), By Material (Gold, Platinum, Diamond), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Jewelry Market Growth & Trends

The demand for jewelry is increasing as the world is recovering from a recession and the global financial crisis of 2008. Over the past few years, consumer preference has turned to branded jewelry. This trend is more prominent among the emerging upper middle class or wealthy consumers, particularly in Asia Pacific, for whom branded jewelry is a status symbol. According to the World Gold Council, India and China accounted for more than 50% of the global gold jewelry demand in 2018.

Most consumers buy jewelry from international or established brands as they offer authentic and trustworthy products and unique designs. E-commerce is another important trend in the industry. Most consumers in this market prefer to research online before purchasing any product, and many make purchases from online portals for convenience.

Technological advancements have been transforming the jewel industry, from mining and discovering precious metals to cloud solutions and e-commerce platforms. Computer-aided design (CAD), 3D printing, and augmented reality (AR) are among the most notable technologies that have been prompting the growth of the industry in recent years. From a distribution standpoint, the emergence and popularity of these technologies have been aiding jewelry manufacturers around the world to realize higher profit margins in retail outlets.

A key trend that has been gripping the jewelry industry over the years is the transformation of the shopping experience using technology. For instance, in June 2017, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, an Italian online fashion retailer, partnered with Lumyer Inc., a U.S.-based app developing company, to launch an AR camera app designed to enable users to try on jewelry, sunglasses, and handbags in virtual reality.

The rising number of double-income households in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil have resulted in increased spending on luxury goods, including jewelry. Spending on luxury products is expanding at a more substantial rate in tier-II cities in India than in tier I cities. According to American Express, high-end spending in tier II cities between 2013 and 2018 grew 30 times faster than that in tier I cities. The rise in luxury spending in tier I and tier II cities is due to strict measures by the Indian government, such as an increase in excise duty on gold and diamond, demonetization, and a rise in taxes on luxury items to curb black money.

Jewelry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global jewelry market on the basis of product, material, and region:

Jewelry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Necklace

  • Ring

  • Earring

  • Bracelet

  • Others

Jewelry Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Gold

  • Platinum

  • Diamond

  • Others

Jewelry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Jewelry Market

  • Tiffany & Co.

  • Louis Vuitton SE

  • Signet Jewelers Limited

  • Pandora Jewelry, LLC

  • H.Stern

  • Richemont

  • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

  • Malabar Gold & Diamonds

  • SWAROVSKI GROUP

  • GRAFF

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Costume Jewelry Market - The global costume jewelry market size is expected to reach USD 39.2 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing fashion consciousness, increasing number of working women, and rising disposable income are some of the factors for the market growth.

  • Precious Metal Market - The global precious metal market size is estimated to reach USD 362.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for precious metals in industrial applications is likely to positively influence the market growth.

  • Diamond Market - The global diamond market size is anticipated to reach USD 123.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is mainly driven by strong jewelry demand from emerging economies.

Browse through Grand View Research's Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewelry-market-size-worth-518-90-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301526945.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • U.S. Futures, Bonds Drop as Economic Outlook Dims: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Treasuries fell on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsU.S. index futures followed a decl

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • DiDi Global Stock Sinks on Plans for U.S. Delisting

    DiDi, the Chinese ride-hailing company, is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. It will hold a shareholders meeting on May 23 to vote on the delisting.

  • Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Twitter Right Now

    Elon Musk's plan to acquire his favorite media outlet, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has a lot of investors scratching their heads. The aging social media business is underperforming nearly all of its peers, but plenty of investors think Musk can begin an exciting new chapter for the troubled company. Shares of Twitter had been languishing for months, but the stock quickly rose after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.