<span class="legendSpanClass">Themed "Celebrating a Stronger Singapore", the iconic festival announces The European Renaissance from 16th February to 22nd March at its Concept Pop-Up Gallery at</span><span class="legendSpanClass">#01-11 Scott Square</span>

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEWELUXE WORLD is bringing some of Europe's finest jewellery brands and independent designer's masterpieces to Singapore this February. From now till 22nd of March, carefully curated European creative forces, embracing the spirit of the European Renaissance of jewellery designs including Marina B, Alessio Boschi, Amedeo and Leonori (Italy), D&A Style and Tenzo (Russia) will be showcased at JeweLuxe Scotts Square pop-up gallery.

JEWELUXE LAUNCHES THE EUROPEAN RENAISSANCE SHOWCASING THE FINEST INDEPENDENT JEWELLERY BRANDS

JeweLuxe is also collaborating with a slew of local and international fashion labels to present the Art of Modernising Traditional Craft in Fashion and Jewellery – a month-long of weekly curated experiences for the appreciation of Europe's history of style– from Chinoiserie, to Frills and Ruffles to Lace, Punk and contemporary looks that rock.

JeweLuxe Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Angela Loh, said it is time to recast the spotlight on Singapore's ability to safely host international luxury event and invite global heavyweights and exciting young designers to showcase their cutting edge and iconic creations to Singaporean and overseas shoppers who are beginning to arrive in Singapore.

This 5th edition, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, also paves the way for JEWELUXE 2022, which the organisers are confident will be conscientiousness unveiled at the iconic Ngee Ann City venue in October next year, welcoming jewellery brands, designers, lifestyle purveyors and both Singapore and international shoppers.

The European Renaissance is one of four distinct themes unveiled earlier. Each edition celebrates the rich cultural heritage, generational provenance and innovative, contemporary designs. Paired with lifestyle and international fashion houses, the organisers have curated hybrid virtual and immersive in-store events and trunk shows tailored to deliver safe and elegant shopping experience.

