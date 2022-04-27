U.S. markets closed

JeweLuxe returns to the heart of Singapore's shopping district, attracting international affluent as the nation opens its doors to overseas visitors

·3 min read

From 21st to 30th October 2022, the JeweLuxe® exhibition will present a new vision of iconic and investible jewellery and timepieces for purveyors and connoisseurs around the world

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JeweLuxe®, Asia's most prestigious jewellery and timepiece exhibition will make its much-awaited return this October after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. Curated for the affluent, influential and professional elite, JeweLuxe® celebrates iconic design and extraordinary craftsmanship. The exhibition will happen in the epicenter of Orchard Road, Singapore's prime shopping district from 21st to 30th October, 2022 in the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Since its inauguration in 2017 up to 2019, JeweLuxe® has attracted a compelling 13,000 buyers seeking to own their latest niche luxury piece designed by some of the world's most outstanding craftmakers from jewellery and watch brands.

"Throughout the pandemic, JeweLuxe® continued to showcase the exclusive and iconic creations of independent jewellery and watch brands by pivoting to a hybrid festival attracting over 25,000 people. We continued to engage and expand our following of shoppers and supporters online and at private showcase events held in collaboration with Singapore's luxury retailers in 2020 and subsequently at our year-long pop-up retail gallery at Scotts Square in 2021. These two years of continued effort have placed us in a position of strength to bring a larger audience and more involved shoppers as JeweLuxe® 2022 returns to Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. The high-end luxury market for collector pieces proved to be resilient over the past two years and affluent shoppers and collectors continue to have an undeterred appetite to own timeless and exclusive masterpieces that also allows them to hedge against inflation. JeweLuxe® will be the ultimate destination, offering a myriad of quality choices in one location to serve the needs of our discerning buyers," said JeweLuxe® World CEO, Angela Loh.

JeweLuxe's return to its large-scale exhibition format offering a sophisticated curation of world class and exclusive creations is designed to appeal and attract the influx of super rich in Singapore, as evidenced by the island's rising number of family offices, and flurry of super-luxury cars and high-end real estate sales that saw unprecedented numbers in 2021.

This year, JeweLuxe® will bring together iconic, extraordinary and rare creations by renowned independent jewellery, timepiece and living style brands from around the world to make Singapore the irresistible destination for international collectors, connoisseurs and aficionados to shop for their desirables and the most exclusive collectibles.

Boosted by Singapore's initiatives to promote the return of international visitors with the ease of travel restrictions, JeweLuxe® organizers hope to draw sellers and buyers from around the world back to this year's exhibition.

To participate at JeweLuxe®, please visit https://www.jeweluxeworld.com/jeweluxe-new-vision-2022/

ABOUT JEWELUXE

JeweLuxe® brings together jewellery and timepiece purveyors from all over the world to showcase a curated collection of rare gems and luxury accessories. Conceptualized as a flagship exhibition for the affluent and ultra-wealthy to shop for luxury collectibles, JeweLuxe® was supported by the Singapore Tourism Board since its inauguration in 2017. Held as a 10-day festival on Orchard Road, its last exhibition in 2019 saw over 13,000 visitors. JeweLuxe® is organised by The Advocators & Co, a company with a mission to capture the imagination and aspiration of consumers.

ABOUT JEWELUXE® WORLD

Bringing events, trends and exclusive independent brands, designers and craftsmen together to one accessible online portal, JeweLuxe® World puts the promise of elegance and style at your fingertips. Consumers will have direct access to some of the world's most sought-after and exclusive in jewellery, timepieces and sophisticated living. You will also enjoy the personal services of JeweLuxe® Concierge, available to you 24/7. JeweLuxe® World is currently serving customers from Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Japan and Indonesia, with an extensive catalogue from merchants across the globe.

jeweluxeworld.com
#jeweluxeworld

SOURCE JeweLuxe

