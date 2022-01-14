U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,296.57
    +466.97 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $12.9 million compared to sales of $10.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss for the current quarter was ($391,141), or ($0.11) per share, compared to net income of $488,527, or $0.14 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"Our sales quarter over quarter increased by 25%, reflecting the continued strong demand for our products, but higher costs for raw materials and global logistical issues significantly reduced our margins," said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we have now successfully increased our selling prices with our customers, but these inflationary pressures will remain an issue affecting our margins throughout fiscal 2022."

As of November 30, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.2 million, and there was $5.0 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the unused portion of the line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


November 30,2021


August 31,2021







ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,235,445


$

1,184,313

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2021 - $0)


5,806,987



7,086,503

Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)


17,223,927



14,391,365

Prepaid expenses


2,267,341



2,305,820

Prepaid income taxes


355,163



252,958







Total current assets


26,888,863



25,220,959







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,407,548



3,886,543







Intangible assets, net


30,629



30,897







Total assets

$

31,327,040


$

29,138,399







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












Accounts payable

$

2,084,438


$

1,349,677

Bank indebtedness


5,000,000



3,000,000

Accrued liabilities


1,594,834



1,798,088







Total current liabilities


8,679,272



6,147,765







Deferred tax liability


125,834



116,945







Total liabilities


8,805,106



6,264,710







Stockholders' equity






Capital stock

Authorized

21,567,564 common shares, no par value

10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

Issued

3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)


824,039



823,171

Additional paid-in capital


725,729



687,211

Retained earnings


20,972,166



21,363,307







Total stockholders' equity


22,521,934



22,873,689







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

31,327,040


$

29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2021


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020







SALES

$

12,917,724


$

10,316,284







COST OF SALES


10,452,861



7,353,385







GROSS PROFIT


2,464,863



2,962,899







OPERATING EXPENSES






Selling, general and administrative expenses


988,288



694,628

Depreciation and amortization


69,638



50,529

Wages and employee benefits


1,874,118



1,593,959









2,932,044



2,339,116







(Loss) income from operations


(467,181)



623,783







OTHER ITEMS






Other income


3,000



3,000

Interest expense


(20,276)



-







Total other items


(17,276)



3,000







(Loss) income before income taxes


(484,457)



626,783







Income tax recovery (expense)


93,316



(138,256)







Net (loss) income

$

(391,141)


$

488,527







Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.11)


$

0.14







Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.11)


$

0.14







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






Basic


3,491,103



3,481,162

Diluted


3,491,103



3,481,162

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2021


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net (loss) income

$

(391,141)


$

488,527

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






Depreciation and amortization


69,638



50,529

Stock-based compensation expense


39,386



-

Deferred income taxes


8,889



(40,784)







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






Decrease in accounts receivable


1,279,516



2,027,469

(Increase) in inventory


(2,832,562)



(223,013)

Decrease in prepaid expenses


38,479



196,255

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


531,507



(454,861)

(Increase) in prepaid income taxes


(102,205)



-

Increase in income taxes payable


-



179,040







Net cash (used by) provided by operating activities


(1,358,493)



2,223,162







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(590,375)



(184,247)







Net cash used in investing activities


(590,375)



(184,247)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from bank indebtedness


2,000,000



-







Net cash provided by financing activities


2,000,000



-







Net increase in cash


51,132



2,038,915







Cash, beginning of period


1,184,313



3,801,037







Cash, end of period

$

1,235,445


$

5,839,952

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-1st-quarter-financial-results-301461465.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • JPMorgan Drops Most Since 2020 on Plan for Big Spending Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell the most since 2020 after the company said compensation and other costs jumped in the fourth quarter ahead of an expected surge this year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestExpenses

  • Netflix raises subscriber prices ahead of earnings

    Netflix (NFLX) stock is up after the streaming raised the price of its subscriptions by $1-2.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Big banks ready themselves for Fed rate hikes — which could be good and bad

    The Fed hasn’t done anything with interest rates yet, but bank earnings released Friday show that the mere anticipation of a pullback in easy money policies is weighing on the industry.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.