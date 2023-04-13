U.S. markets closed

Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

PR Newswire
·7 min read

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2023 ended February 28, 2023.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $8.14 million compared to sales of $14.06 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Loss from operations was ($1,210,085) compared to income from operations of $696,740 for the quarter ended February 28, 2022. Net loss was ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, compared to net income of $269,820, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2023, sales totaled $20.7 million compared to sales of $27.0 million for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Loss from operations was ($1,216,883) compared to income from operations of $229,559 for the six months ending in February 28, 2022. Net loss was ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, compared to a net loss of ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

"We have had a slow start to our Spring and Summer selling seasons as the extended winter weather across the US has pushed back these seasonal product orders from many of our customers. The current results were also affected by a change in how we record some revenue from a major fencing customer, as many of those sales are expected to be booked in this year's third and fourth quarters instead," said CEO Chad Summers. "Our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products are officially launching in the 3rd quarter. We are optimistic about this new product line which is less seasonal and, based on our success with our sustainable poop bag product, has the potential to grow into a significant segment of our business over time."

In February 2023, our arbitration case against a former distributor for breach of the distribution agreement was decided in the Company's favor. We are seeking damages and our costs. The monetary award is pending, and the amount of any recovery is currently uncertain.

As of February 28, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $268 thousand, and there was $8.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company has drawn an additional $1 million against the line. The Company is currently in discussions with its lender U.S. Bank regarding the possibility of either increasing its existing line of credit or restructuring the existing line into an asset-based lending agreement. No agreement has been reached, and there is no guarantee that there will be any change to the Company's borrowing arrangements. Based on the indications of availability of credit, the timing of accounts receivable, and the seasonality of our sales, the Company believes it will have sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



February 28,

2023


August 31,

2022





ASSETS






Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

268,389


$

484,463

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)


4,261,256



7,191,646

  Inventory, net of allowance of $449,707 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)


23,079,647



20,632,313

  Prepaid expenses


794,566



1,112,575

  Prepaid income taxes


208,138



208,963







  Total current assets


28,611,996



29,629,960







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,931,022



4,828,420







Intangible assets, net


32,822



33,358







Deferred tax assets


397,990



24,998







Total assets

$

33,973,830


$

34,516,736







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

710,174


$

1,566,047

  Bank indebtedness


8,500,000



7,000,000

  Accrued liabilities


1,691,501



1,856,039







Total liabilities


10,901,675



10,422,086







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)


825,468



824,629

  Additional paid-in capital


765,055



742,591

  Retained earnings


21,481,632



22,527,430







  Total stockholders' equity


23,072,155



24,094,650







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,973,830


$

34,516,736

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month

Periods to the end

of February


Six Month

Periods to the end

of February



2023

2022


2023

2022











SALES

$

8,143,421

$

14,060,751


$

20,720,921

$

26,978,475











COST OF SALES


6,222,879


10,636,524



15,940,679


21,089,386











GROSS PROFIT


1,920,542


3,424,227



4,780,242


5,889,089











OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,096,090


684,116



1,922,897


1,672,403

  Depreciation and amortization


88,079


84,071



199,615


153,709

  Wages and employee benefits


1,946,458


1,959,300



3,874,613


3,833,418



3,130,627


2,727,487



5,997,125


5,659,530











(Loss) income from operations


(1,210,085)


696,740



(1,216,883)


229,559











OTHER ITEMS










   Other income


-


2,000



-


5,000

   Interest expense


(114,530)


(30,620)



(201,082)


(50,896)

   Accrual for legal claim


-


(300,000)



-


(300,000)



(114,530)


(328,620)



(201,082)


(345,896)











(Loss) income before income taxes


(1,324,615)


368,120



(1,417,965)


(116,337)











Income tax recovery (expense)


352,577


(98,300)



372,167


(4,985)











Net (loss) income

$

(972,038)

$

269,820


$

(1,045,798)

$

(121,322)











Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.28)

$

0.08


$

(0.30)

$

(0.03)











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.28)

$

0.08


$

(0.30)

$

(0.03)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










  Basic


3,498,899


3,492,842



3,497,543


3,491,969

  Diluted


3,498,899


3,492,842



3,497,543


3,491,969






















 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Six Month Period

at the end of
February,


Six Month Period

at the end of
February,


2023


2022







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net (loss) income

$

(1,045,798)


$

(121,322)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






  Depreciation and amortization


199,615



153,709

  Stock-based compensation expense


23,303



39,386

  Deferred income taxes


(372,992)



8,889







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






  (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable


2,930,390



(2,050,751)

  Increase in inventory


(2,447,334)



(4,238,783)

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses


318,009



(254,073)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and

  accrued liabilities


(1,020,411)



591,335

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes


825



(5,247)







Net cash used in operating activities


(1,414,393)



(5,876,857)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(301,681)



(908,401)







Net cash used in investing activities


(301,681)



(908,401)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Proceeds from bank indebtedness


1,500,000



6,500,000







Net cash provided by financing activities


1,500,000



6,500,000







Net decrease in cash


(216,074)



(285,258)







Cash, beginning of period


484,463



1,184,313







Cash, end of period

$

268,389


$

899,055

 

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

