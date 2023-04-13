Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2023 ended February 28, 2023.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $8.14 million compared to sales of $14.06 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Loss from operations was ($1,210,085) compared to income from operations of $696,740 for the quarter ended February 28, 2022. Net loss was ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, compared to net income of $269,820, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2023, sales totaled $20.7 million compared to sales of $27.0 million for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Loss from operations was ($1,216,883) compared to income from operations of $229,559 for the six months ending in February 28, 2022. Net loss was ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, compared to a net loss of ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

"We have had a slow start to our Spring and Summer selling seasons as the extended winter weather across the US has pushed back these seasonal product orders from many of our customers. The current results were also affected by a change in how we record some revenue from a major fencing customer, as many of those sales are expected to be booked in this year's third and fourth quarters instead," said CEO Chad Summers. "Our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products are officially launching in the 3rd quarter. We are optimistic about this new product line which is less seasonal and, based on our success with our sustainable poop bag product, has the potential to grow into a significant segment of our business over time."

In February 2023, our arbitration case against a former distributor for breach of the distribution agreement was decided in the Company's favor. We are seeking damages and our costs. The monetary award is pending, and the amount of any recovery is currently uncertain.

As of February 28, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $268 thousand, and there was $8.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company has drawn an additional $1 million against the line. The Company is currently in discussions with its lender U.S. Bank regarding the possibility of either increasing its existing line of credit or restructuring the existing line into an asset-based lending agreement. No agreement has been reached, and there is no guarantee that there will be any change to the Company's borrowing arrangements. Based on the indications of availability of credit, the timing of accounts receivable, and the seasonality of our sales, the Company believes it will have sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



February 28, 2023

August 31, 2022







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,389

$ 484,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)

4,261,256



7,191,646 Inventory, net of allowance of $449,707 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)

23,079,647



20,632,313 Prepaid expenses

794,566



1,112,575 Prepaid income taxes

208,138



208,963











Total current assets

28,611,996



29,629,960











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,931,022



4,828,420











Intangible assets, net

32,822



33,358











Deferred tax assets

397,990



24,998











Total assets $ 33,973,830

$ 34,516,736











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 710,174

$ 1,566,047 Bank indebtedness

8,500,000



7,000,000 Accrued liabilities

1,691,501



1,856,039











Total liabilities

10,901,675



10,422,086











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)

825,468



824,629 Additional paid-in capital

765,055



742,591 Retained earnings

21,481,632



22,527,430











Total stockholders' equity

23,072,155



24,094,650











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,973,830

$ 34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month Periods to the end of February

Six Month Periods to the end of February



2023 2022

2023 2022



















SALES $ 8,143,421 $ 14,060,751

$ 20,720,921 $ 26,978,475



















COST OF SALES

6,222,879

10,636,524



15,940,679

21,089,386



















GROSS PROFIT

1,920,542

3,424,227



4,780,242

5,889,089



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,096,090

684,116



1,922,897

1,672,403 Depreciation and amortization

88,079

84,071



199,615

153,709 Wages and employee benefits

1,946,458

1,959,300



3,874,613

3,833,418



3,130,627

2,727,487



5,997,125

5,659,530



















(Loss) income from operations

(1,210,085)

696,740



(1,216,883)

229,559



















OTHER ITEMS

















Other income

-

2,000



-

5,000 Interest expense

(114,530)

(30,620)



(201,082)

(50,896) Accrual for legal claim

-

(300,000)



-

(300,000)



(114,530)

(328,620)



(201,082)

(345,896)



















(Loss) income before income taxes

(1,324,615)

368,120



(1,417,965)

(116,337)



















Income tax recovery (expense)

352,577

(98,300)



372,167

(4,985)



















Net (loss) income $ (972,038) $ 269,820

$ (1,045,798) $ (121,322)



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.28) $ 0.08

$ (0.30) $ (0.03)



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.28) $ 0.08

$ (0.30) $ (0.03)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,498,899

3,492,842



3,497,543

3,491,969 Diluted

3,498,899

3,492,842



3,497,543

3,491,969











































JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period at the end of

February,

Six Month Period at the end of

February,

2023

2022











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income $ (1,045,798)

$ (121,322) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

199,615



153,709 Stock-based compensation expense

23,303



39,386 Deferred income taxes

(372,992)



8,889











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

2,930,390



(2,050,751) Increase in inventory

(2,447,334)



(4,238,783) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

318,009



(254,073) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,020,411)



591,335 Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

825



(5,247)











Net cash used in operating activities

(1,414,393)



(5,876,857)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(301,681)



(908,401)











Net cash used in investing activities

(301,681)



(908,401)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

1,500,000



6,500,000











Net cash provided by financing activities

1,500,000



6,500,000











Net decrease in cash

(216,074)



(285,258)











Cash, beginning of period

484,463



1,184,313











Cash, end of period $ 268,389

$ 899,055

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-2nd-quarter-financial-results-301797231.html

