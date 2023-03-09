THE JEWISH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MONTREAL LAUNCHES FIRST OF ITS KIND CENTER FOR PHILANTHROPIC LEARNING

MONTREAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal (JCF) is delighted to announce the launch of the Centre for Philanthropic Learning (CPL), a first-of-its-kind philanthropic center designed to empower donors, professional advisors, and charities by enhancing their skills and knowledge in the field in philanthropy.

"The CPL is a unique place where people can develop their knowledge and skills in philanthropy. It aims to inspire and help donors achieve their goals, engage professional advisors, such as accountants, lawyers, and wealth advisors, and give charities tools to be more effective. It will also offer various activities, including a lecture series where experts share their vision and perspective on philanthropy. If I had to say in a few words about the mission of CPL, it is to inspire and motivate all those who wish to make a difference in their community, society and the world. It is a source of great pride for the JCF to have created such a center" said the executive director of the JCF, Kathy Assayag.

Throughout the year, the JCF has arranged for nine leading speakers, such as renowned philanthropist Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water, and Anne-Marie Boucher, to provide participants with opportunities to expand their knowledge on meaningful topics. These seminars will be conducted online and in person so that participants can learn in a way that suits them best.

The CPL will also offer a variety of activities, including networking events and access to educational resources. By sharing philanthropic expertise, the CPL aims to enable more people to engage in philanthropy and make a lasting impact on their community.

The JCF remains committed to optimizing philanthropy to meet the Montreal Jewish community's and society's growing needs. In 2022, the JCF and its fundholders distributed over $136 million to various charities and programs that improve the quality of life for all. To enable individuals and families to fulfill their philanthropic goals, the JCF provides multiple services such as endowment management, philanthropic planning, planned giving, and educational resources.

About the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal

The Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal is a Montreal-based Foundation that helps members of the Montreal community make a meaningful and lasting impact with their philanthropy. Its mission is to inspire, enable and optimize philanthropy to meet the ideals, aspirations and growing needs of the Montreal Jewish Community and society at large. The JCF provides a range of services, including endowment management, philanthropic planning, planned giving, and educational resources so that individuals and families can effortlessly fulfill their personal philanthropic goals tax-efficiently. JCF is where smart philanthropy starts.

