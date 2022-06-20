U.S. markets closed

The Jewish General Hospital inaugurates a research laboratory on anti-cancer treatment via Magnetodrones

·3 min read

A partnership with Quebec-based Starpax Biopharma will make testing possible with unique-in-the-world technology that attacks the interior of cancerous tumours with magnetic fields.

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), a member facility of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, and Starpax Biopharma Inc. have completed construction of a new research laboratory that could be a game-changer in the field of cancer treatment

The Jewish General Hospital inaugurates a research laboratory on anti-cancer treatment via Magnetodrones (CNW Group/Starpax Biopharma)

The JGH will be the first hospital to experiment with Magnetodrones™ and PolarTrak™ technologies in a clinical setting.

"The Starpax project fits squarely into the overall strategy of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal to place an ever-increasing emphasis on using and actively developing new forms of technology to meet the needs of patients," declared Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of the CIUSSS. "With the help of the government and our partners, we intend to apply all of our world-renowned expertise to easing the burden of cancer and its treatment."

Starpax Biopharma Inc. has developed a novel Precision 3D Guidance Therapy of Magnetodrones in tumours. Magnetodrones are unique medication-bearing bacteria, developed by Starpax, that are sensitive to magnetic fields. They deliver the medication into the mass of the tumour, without allowing the medication to circulate in the bloodstream. At the same time, the Magnetodrones saturate hypoxic areas where cancerous cells are difficult to reach with other treatments. Magnetodrones are injected directly into the tumour and are guided by the PolarTrak device, in which the patient is positioned. The PolarTrak prevents the Magnetodrones from leaving the tumour and guides them in 3D with special magnetic fields.

"Starpax is delighted to unveil this world first, the invention of a precision guidance therapy of  Magnetodrones with the PolarTrak," declared Michel Gareau, Founding President of Starpax Biopharma. "This unprecedented multidisciplinary technology—with pre-clinical results demonstrating a remission rate of 100% without observed side effects—brings together 31 inventions in four scientific disciplines, including microbiology, biochemistry, electromagnetism and artificial intelligence. It propels cancer medicine into the future."

"We are committed to bring this innovation to our patients here, but also eventually to patients everywhere in the world," notes Dr. Gerald Batist, Oncologist and Director of the Segal Cancer Centre at the JGH. "Such an approach offers tremendous potential and could help us better treat many types of cancer. Innovation requires building bridges and then walking across them, as well as sharing knowledge, resources and the vision to create new hope and better outcomes."

This new approach has the potential of reducing the toxicity of treatments compared to the current systemic use, which will lead to long-term savings for the healthcare system.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation has granted funding of up to $7 million to implement the PolarTrak room. This funding will cover 80% of the cost of renovating the room and equipping it. The JGH Foundation contributed 20% of the funding for this project.

"If we want to have an efficient and performing healthcare system, we must provide our specialists with state-of-the-art equipment," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development. "This new room at the Jewish General Hospital will allow for innovation with cutting-edge treatments, in addition to creating direct spin-offs from the dynamism of research in Quebec. This is exactly the type of project that makes our scientific industry shine here and everywhere else in the world."

The first clinical studies on humans will focus on six types of cancer: pancreatic, prostate, head and neck, rectal, vulval and skin metastases, including breast cancer recurrence.

"Polytechnique is proud to have been at the genesis of the scientific advances that led to the development of this very promising new avenue to treat cancer," said Gilles Savard, Interim General Director of Polytechnique Montréal. "It is a great example of university research, where multiple collaborations, including those of Starpax and the Jewish General Hospital, are paving the way for applications that have a direct, positive impact on society."

The first human clinical trials are expected to start in late 2022 or early in 2023.

STARPAX logo (CNW Group/Starpax Biopharma)

SOURCE Starpax Biopharma

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c1914.html

