JFrog Ltd CEO Ben Shlomi Sells 48,099 Shares

Ben Shlomi, CEO of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), executed a sale of 48,099 shares in the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software development tools, including software update management and distribution automation. The company's platform is designed to streamline the process of software updates for developers, allowing for continuous software releases.

The insider's transaction history over the past year includes the sale of 478,731 shares and no recorded purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at JFrog Ltd, with a total of 81 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $35.02, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.630 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GuruFocus Value of $33.72, indicating that JFrog Ltd is currently Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

