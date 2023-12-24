JFrog Ltd CEO Ben Shlomi Sells 67,744 Shares

Ben Shlomi, CEO of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), executed a sale of 67,744 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to streamline and improve the process of software updates and distribution, which is critical for continuous software deployment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 288,855 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 77 insider sells for JFrog Ltd.

On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $35, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.637 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GF Value of $33.64, indicating that JFrog Ltd is currently Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

