Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on January 5, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to streamline and improve the process of software updates, allowing for continuous software releases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 103,412 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 84 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

JFrog Ltd Chief Revenue Officer Tali Notman Sells 6,000 Shares

On the date of the recent sale by the insider, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $31.34, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.377 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.92, with a GF Value of $33.94, suggesting that JFrog Ltd was Fairly Valued at the time of the transaction.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

