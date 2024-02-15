Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,017.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,501.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,875.75
    -5.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.40
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.21
    -0.43 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.00
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2670
    -0.0490 (-1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    14.38
    -1.47 (-9.27%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2567
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1150
    -0.3590 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,223.67
    +2,752.50 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,042.64
    +339.32 (+0.90%)
     

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) reported revenue of $97.26 million, up 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.07 million, representing a surprise of +4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JFrog Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS: $92.05 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $87.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.

  • Revenue- License- self-managed: $5.21 million versus $5.42 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

  • Revenue- License- self-managed: $5.21 million compared to the $5.42 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS: $92.05 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $87.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for JFrog Ltd. here>>>

Shares of JFrog Ltd. have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement