JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) reported revenue of $97.26 million, up 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.07 million, representing a surprise of +4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JFrog Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS : $92.05 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $87.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.

Revenue- License- self-managed : $5.21 million versus $5.42 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

Shares of JFrog Ltd. have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

